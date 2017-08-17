Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Holly Loose (vocals) from Letzte Instanz

It does not matter which festivals we look forward to visiting and where we go, we always think about new interesting material for you. Amphi Festival was no exception. Moreover, I had the opportunity to talk with a musician whom I know for a long time and I can still remember those days when it was possible to see his tattoos during the shows of the band. But I will not torment you further, our today guest is Holly Loose.When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?I personally prefer a monochrome, black variant. But everyone should decide for himself. You should also deal intensively with it for a few weeks. What do you want to say, what can others interpret, what may not be wanted, etc. In the choice of a tattoo artist, I believe the reputation and mouth propaganda is quite important. I would not run to a tattoo room in the nearest shopping centre, and I think that a good and pleasant environment is also important for the first tattoo.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Daria Tessa (https://www.facebook.com/tessaswelten)Special thanks to the Amphi Festival for supporting the project and for giving opportunity to take pictures.