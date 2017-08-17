Latest Raffles

Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Holly Loose (vocals) from Letzte Instanz

Details
hollyLoose 0001It does not matter which festivals we look forward to visiting and where we go, we always think about new interesting material for you. Amphi Festival was no exception. Moreover, I had the opportunity to talk with a musician whom I know for a long time and I can still remember those days when it was possible to see his tattoos during the shows of the band. But I will not torment you further, our today guest is Holly Loose.

Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Holly: I got the first tattoo around my belly button. After a party in a Berlin backyard. Everything that you should pay attention while tattooing was ignored. I just sat down and then the tattoo was made. In the end, it has become a 12x12 cm large Aries. I was just 17 years old and I did it secretly.

RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Holly: Altogether I have three. The first is the Aries, my star sign. Secondly, the portrait of my big daughter graces my right upper arm. On my back, I carry two large swans. They stand for loyalty and love.

RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Holly: In a few years, a fourth tattoo will be added. When my little daughter is four years old, her portrait will be added to my left arm. Meanwhile the swans are always worked out further.

hollyLoose 0003

RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Holly: Except for the first tattoo, all others were made by official tattoo artists. To get it done I drive from Berlin to Nuremberg. The Aries is sketched by myself. The portrait was copied from the photo and the swans are a cooperation between my Nuremberg tattoo artist and me.

RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Holly: I try to ignore it. Usually it is not that pain is unbearable. Even in the navel I could stand it quite well.

RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Holly: No.

RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Holly: I will never get some political symbols done, and I don't want to see them on others either. Furthermore, I do not like standard tribal tattoos, as well as all other things where you can see that a sketch was taken quickly from a catalogue only to have something tattooed.

RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Holly: Sometimes it's like this, yes. But thanks to God, my favourite tattoo artist lives in Nuremberg. So, it’s not easy to go there quickly.

RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Holly: That’s exactly the kind of tattoos that I mean. They are pointless. I don’t care how my tattoos will look like later. I do not wear them as static symbols or beauty traits. Besides, in old age we all look the same shit. So it doesn't matter, it is normal.

hollyLoose 0002

RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Holly: For some people, these ideas are still existing. And there are still professions in which tattoos should not be displayed. On the other hand, I also realize that people interact in a more liberal way with tattoos and their carriers accept them without prejudices.

RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Holly: I personally prefer a monochrome, black variant. But everyone should decide for himself. You should also deal intensively with it for a few weeks. What do you want to say, what can others interpret, what may not be wanted, etc. In the choice of a tattoo artist, I believe the reputation and mouth propaganda is quite important. I would not run to a tattoo room in the nearest shopping centre, and I think that a good and pleasant environment is also important for the first tattoo.

Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Pictures by Daria Tessa (https://www.facebook.com/tessaswelten)
Special thanks to the Amphi Festival for supporting the project and for giving opportunity to take pictures.

