Special: How Persephone and Miss Key think about Christmas

We continue our tradition of Christmas interviews. This year, our questions were answered by wonderful talented music women Sonja Kraushofer (L'ÂME IMMORTELLE, PERSEPHONE) and Katarina Gubanova (MISS KEY). We hope you all had a good Christmas time and to all of you we wish a pleasant reading!
We are starting our special with Sonja Kraushofer from L'ÂME IMMORTELLE and PERSEPHONE.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: What associations do you have with Christmas?
Sonja Kraushofer [Sonja]: Joy, snow, cosiness, glitter, brightness...
RoD: Do you like this holiday and why?
Sonja: Yes, I definitely like Christmas. I like the whole glamour and decoration and the winter days, when you just want to stay at home and put some candles on, listen to music or watch films. It seems like the year has come to an end and everything is calm and peaceful. That’s what I feel when I think about Christmas, but I don’t buy too many gifts, luckily. So I don’t feel the whole pressure and stress.
RoD: Did you follow any tradition on the eve of this holiday?
Sonja: I used to, yes, and sometimes I really do miss it. We always had a Christmas tree and in the afternoon I was decorating it while watching old films, sometimes films of fairy tales and my boyfriend did the cooking. We always took our time. Sometimes it got quite late for the gift giving, but we didn’t care, because it was just the two of us anyway. I also really liked the smell of the Christmas tree, candles and sweets entering the room on the next morning. And very important - there is a trilogy about the Austrian Empress, old films staring Romy Schneider as “Sissi“. These films are always on TV at the holiday and I really love to watch them! Then, at the latest you know it’s Christmas.
RoD: The Magic of Christmas night - is it true or fiction?
Sonja: I think the magic of this night is that you know that everywhere in the city and almost everywhere around the world people are celebrating Christmas. It’s just this very day of the year all people are more or less doing the same, that’s quite fascinating for me and that’s why I like Christmas better, than birthdays. It’s not only about one person.
RoD: Your favourite Christmas story/ movie?
Sonja: I love the Grinch. :-) And I always liked the film with Bill Murray ‘Scrooged’, the ghost of the future is great! Still like it.
RoD: What is your favourite Christmas character?
Sonja: How many are there? In Austria we believe in the “Christkind”, not Santa Claus. The Christkind looks like an angel with blonde, curled hair. It brings the presents secretly and also decorates the tree and of course children are not allowed to disturb the Christkind arranging everything. When she’s finished she rings a small bell... that’s the sign for the children to finally enter the room and see the tree with all candles and of course the presents for the first time. It was always a very thrilling day!
RoD: Did you believed in Santa Claus in childhood?
Sonja: Yes, of course! But, as I mentioned I believed in the Christkind, bringing the gifts. There was the possibility to write a Christmas letter and leave it at the window, so the Christkind could get it... in this letter you could tell her your wishes. My Mother told me a very nice story: When she was a child, her family had not that much money, so she got a puppet, but the puppet was already a bit broken, but my mum liked the doll anyway... because they told her, that the Christkind unfortunately broke it on her way. ;-)
RoD: Have any of your wishes, which you made on Christmas, come true?
Sonja: Oh, I didn’t know that I could make wishes. I never did. ;-) Only when I see falling stars.
RoD: Has Christmas a religious significance for you or is it a tribute to tradition?
Sonja: It’s the religious background for me... the birthday of Jesus Christ, maybe that’s a bit clearer or in mind, when you believe in the Christkind.
RoD: Why do we celebrate Christmas?
Sonja: Hopefully because of religious or traditional reasons and not because of the presents.
RoD: If Santa Claus drinks Coca-Cola on Christmas, what would in this case Russian Father Frost drink?
Sonja: Maybe he would like Vodka? What do you think? ;-) Now I wonder what the Christkind would like to drink. Hmm.
RoD: How did you celebrate Christmas this year? Did you make a snowman or go skiing?
Sonja: No, I was going to the sea with a friend of mine this year. The Baltic Sea.
RoD: What wish did you make on Christmas night for yourself? And what did you wish for other people?
Sonja: O.k. this year I tried to make a wish on Christmas Eve. I won’t tell my personal wish, I guess a wish won’t come true, if you reveal it. ;-) For other people I hope for health, joy and satisfaction.
For our second interview, we spoke with Katarina Gubanova, aka MISS KEY.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: What associations do you have with Christmas?
Katarina Gubanova [Katarina]: Childhood.
RoD: Did you follow any tradition on the eve of this holiday?
Katarina: No.
RoD: The Magic of Christmas night – is it true or fiction?
Katarina: Magic is inside of you, so you can use it any day. Not only on Christmas.
RoD: Your favourite Christmas story/ movie?
Katarina: "Woodland Critter Christmas" is episode 125 of the series South Park.
RoD: What is your favourite Christmas character?
Katarina: Bad Santa :)
RoD: Where and how is it better to celebrate Christmas?
Katarina: I think, the best is with your family.
RoD: Did you believed in Santa Claus in childhood?
Katarina: Sure.
RoD: Have any of your wishes, which you made on Christmas, come true?
Katarina: Sure :)
RoD: Has Christmas a religious significance for you or is it a tribute to tradition?
Katarina: I think now it’s more social and tradition than religion. Maybe I’m wrong…
RoD: Why do we celebrate Christmas?
Katarina: Because people now need time to stop, visit family, eat and sleep.
RoD: If Santa Claus drinks Coca-Cola on Christmas, what would in this case Russian Father Frost drink?
Katarina: Vodka for sure.
RoD: How did you celebrate Christmas this year? Did you make a snowman or go skiing?
Katarina: I would have loved to make snowman and snow angel but in Berlin snow is not so often and never on Christmas…
RoD: What wish did you make on Christmas night for yourself? And what do you wish for other people?
Katarina: My wish is a secret but I wish for other people to get their harmony with universe!
