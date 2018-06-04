CD Review: Drangsal - Zores

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FUTURE ISLAND
|Mon Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOOSE BLOOD
|Mon Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE SEA & CAKE
|Mon Jun 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ERLEND OYE
|Tue Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOOSE BLOOD
|Tue Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROSTAM
|Tue Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEANGELCY
|Tue Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CURRENT SWELL
|Tue Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HAIM
|Tue Jun 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE INTERNET
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GAVIN JAMES
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROSTAM
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEANGELCY
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NIE UND NIMMER
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEMI LOVATO
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DANGEROUS SUMMER
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GAVIN JAMES
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEODOR SHITSTORM
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CHELSEA WOLFE - Karlsruhe 2018-07-09
- Preview KODALINE - Cologne 2018-10-30
- Preview GOOD CHARLOTTE - Cologne 2019-02-05
- Preview SICK PUPPIES - Cologne 2018-07-08
- Preview DEEP PURPLE - Mönchengladbach 2018-07-08
- Preview LIAM GALLAGHER - Cologne 2018-07-05
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Cologne 2018-07-04
- Preview ARCH ENEMY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-10
- Preview GOJIRA - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-03
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Luxembourg City 2018-06-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Echtzeit
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - Life,the Universe and Everything
- CD Review: De/Vision - City Beats
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Spiritual Front - Amour Braque
- CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions
- Interview: Die Werkpiloten - February 2013
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kim Wilde - Here come the Aliens
- Live Review: Jesus And Mary Chain, The - Saint Petersburg 2018
- CD Review: Faderhead - Night Physics
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Seigmen - Berlin 2018
- CD Review: M.I.N.E - Unexpected Truth Within
- CD Review: Haujobb - Alive
- CD Review: Mr Irish Bastard - The Desire For Revenge
- Live Review: Monster Magnet - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Pink Turns Blue - Osnabrück 2018
- CD Review: Sleepwalk - Tempus Vincit Omnia
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Dresden 2018
Latest News
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
- HOLY LOOSE - Solo Album in November 2018
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
- THE TWINS - Band returns with new Album after 25 Years
- CHVRCHES - “Miracle” Video Premiere & New Studio Album “Love Is Dead” on 25 May 2018
.
CD Review: Drangsal - Zores
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: Drangsal
Title: Zores
Genre: Alternative / Indie / New Wave / Post Punk
Release Date: 27th April 2018
Label: Caroline International
Album Review
DRANGSAL aka Max Gruber is a German singer and musician who had a great start of his musical career so far and is a promising musician. His first album, ‘Harieschaim’, debuted in 2016 and reached the position 29 in the German Album Charts while the second and latest release, ‘Zores’, even climbed to position 12. While ‘Zores’ is just the second album that was released by DRANGSAL, he can already look back on a very impressive list of collaborations like the ones with LESLIE CLIO, CASPER and even TOKIO HOTEL.
The first song on the album, ‘Eine Geschichte’, is a spherical intro that introduces the listeners to the album. ‘Jedem Das Meine’ has a Punk-Rock attitude and a really nice rhythm that makes you wanna dance and brings you instantly in the 80ies club atmosphere of my parents’ generation. Powerful vocals and rocking guitars. Great mix here. The vocals in the next song, ‘Und Du Vol. II’, remind me slightly of the young Farin Urlaub, front singer of the popular German Punk-Rock band DIE ÄRZTE.
‘Magst Du Mich (Oder Magst Du Bloß Dein Altes Bild Von Mir)’ is more the teenage New Wave / Rock 80ies song, bringing good mood and a little bit of nostalgia to those who experienced their first love back in the 80ies. Also ‘Sirenen’ continues in this vibe of the first teenage summer parties. ‘Turmbau Zu Babel’ and also ‘Weiter Nicht’ remind of a mix from an early 80ies DIE ÄRZTE song and 80ies Synth Pop. ‘Laufen Lernen’ is more driven with all the 80ies attitude in it. Feels like time travel! A powerful and confident song. The next song ‘Arche Gruber’ switches to English lyrics and more emotional, dramatic vocals and melody. ‘Gerd Riss’ plays with repeating lyrics and creates a different, more melancholic atmosphere in this indie song.
‘All The Poor Ships At Sea’ is a synth and guitar ballade, soft and melancholic, giving the listener time to rest and dream yourself away on an imaginary ship. The album closes with the powerful ‘ACME’, a song with a lot more darkness than all the other songs of the album contain, literally giving the album an end with a psychedelic touch. While usually not listening to the kind of music that DRANGSAL creates that much, it is a really enjoyable, fresh album that combines pure 80ies sound, the melancholy of indie and wave music and punk rock guitars to a completely new experience in 2018.
Tracklist
01. Eine Geschichte
02. Jedem Das Meine
03. Und Du Vol. II
04. Magst Du Mich (Oder Magst Du Bloß Dein Altes Bild Von Mir)
05. Sirenen
06. Turmbau Zu Babel
07. Weiter Nicht
08. Laufen Lernen
09. Arche Gruber
10. Gerd Riss
11. All The Poor Ships At Sea
12. ACME
Line-up
Max Gruber
Website
https://www.drangs.al / https://www.facebook.com/frucadeodereierlikoer
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment