CD Review: Dorsetshire - Timemachine
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
Artist: Dorsetshire
Title: Timemachine
Genre: Darkwave / Neue Deutsche Todeskunst
Release Date: 22nd June 2018
Label: Danse Macabre Records
Album Review
After 20 years of pause, DORSETSHIRE are now back with the ‘Timemachine’ EP. It starts with the name giving track, ‘Timemachine’, which is musically a great Darkwave track. Next track is ‘Vor all den Jahren’, a solid electronic music track. ‘Straße der Verdammnis’ is my favourite track so far. Next track is also a German track called ’Herzschlag’, a powerful song with strong lyrics. Song number five is ‘Straße der Verdammnis (Gefecht Version)’. It is the original version of this song which I would prefer because to me it’s more melodic. Last but not least we have ‘Timemachine (Urversion)’ which is pretty powerful and the most melodic track of the EP. To be honest the music and sound is great but the voice is not my cup of tea. Not what I call a great voice. But overall, it’s great Darkwave!
Tracklist
01. Timemachine
02. Vor all den Jahren
03. Straße der Verdammnis
04. Herzschlag
05. Straße der Verdammnis (Gefecht Version)
06. Timemachine (Urversion)
Line-up
Jörg Hüttner
Jürgen Ellenrieder
Jörg Wolfgram
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Dorsetshire/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 6
Total: 7 / 10
