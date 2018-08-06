Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
August 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Aug 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MR. BIG
Mon Aug 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALGIERS
Tue Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
Thu Aug 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
Thu Aug 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HILLTOP HOODS
Thu Aug 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AGNOSTIC FRONT
Fri Aug 10 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(FI) Festival: Flow Festival
Fri Aug 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALT-J
Fri Aug 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
Fri Aug 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KOPFECHO
Sat Aug 11 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(FI) Festival: Flow Festival
Sat Aug 11 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: M'era Luna
Sat Aug 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Sun Aug 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(FI) Festival: Flow Festival
Sun Aug 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: M'era Luna
Sun Aug 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Sun Aug 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PHOEBE BRIDGERS
Sun Aug 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE
Sun Aug 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POST MALONE
Mon Aug 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Dorsetshire - Timemachine

Details
dorsetshire timemachine
Artist: Dorsetshire
Title: Timemachine
Genre: Darkwave / Neue Deutsche Todeskunst
Release Date: 22nd June 2018
Label: Danse Macabre Records


Album Review

After 20 years of pause, DORSETSHIRE are now back with the ‘Timemachine’ EP. It starts with the name giving track, ‘Timemachine’, which is musically a great Darkwave track. Next track is ‘Vor all den Jahren’, a solid electronic music track. ‘Straße der Verdammnis’ is my favourite track so far. Next track is also a German track called ’Herzschlag’, a powerful song with strong lyrics. Song number five is ‘Straße der Verdammnis (Gefecht Version)’. It is the original version of this song which I would prefer because to me it’s more melodic. Last but not least we have ‘Timemachine (Urversion)’ which is pretty powerful and the most melodic track of the EP. To be honest the music and sound is great but the voice is not my cup of tea. Not what I call a great voice. But overall, it’s great Darkwave!


Tracklist

01. Timemachine
02. Vor all den Jahren
03. Straße der Verdammnis
04. Herzschlag
05. Straße der Verdammnis (Gefecht Version)
06. Timemachine (Urversion)


Line-up

Jörg Hüttner
Jürgen Ellenrieder
Jörg Wolfgram


Website

https://www.facebook.com/Dorsetshire/


Cover Picture

dorsetshire timemachine


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 6
Total: 7 / 10



You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Dorsetshire - Timemachine