CD Review: Erasure - World Be Live

Artist: ErasureTitle: World be LiveGenre: Synth PopRelease Date: 6th July 2018Label: Mute / [PIAS]ERASURE released ‘World Be Live’ that completes a trilogy started in 2017 with the 17th ERASURE studio album, ‘World Be Gone’, and then ‘World Beyond’ earlier this year, an adaptation of ‘World Be Gone’ original material by the Belgian Echo Collective.‘World Be Live’ was recorded at the Eventim Apolo in Hammersmith in February this year as part of the UK sold-out tour, and features hits from all stages of the impressive carrier of the synthpop cult duet - ‘Sometimes’, ‘Oh L’Amour’, ‘Ship of Fools’, ‘Chains of Love’, ‘Blue Savannah’ and ‘Stop!’, joined by a cover of BLONDIE’s ‘Atomic’ as well as the hits of their last album, including of course the superb ‘Love You To The Sky’ or ‘Just a Little Love’ that features, as a special guest, Vince’s nephew on guitar, Josh. Backing vocals are still performed for almost three decades by the wonderful Emma Whittle and Valerie Chalmers.Andy’s voice sounds beautiful and powerful as never before, Vince’s magical synth sounds balance very well the 80’s analogic nostalgia and a sense of modernity that makes ERASURE still relevant. Almost all songs are reworked in special live versions, something that some of Vince’s old mates from another Basildon band should probably remember to do sometimes… Top songs to me: ‘Drama!’ (Superb and powerful version), ‘Just A Little Love’, ‘Love You To The Sky’, ‘Sometimes’, ‘Atomic.Conclusion: A powerful live album very well produced and mixed (perfect balance between audience and music, which is rare enough to be mentioned), a well-balanced setlist between hits, lesser known tracks and songs from ‘World Be Gone’.01. Oh l’Amour02. Ship of Fools03. Breathe04. Mad as We Are05. Just a Little Love06. In My Arms07. Chains of Love08. Sacred09. Sweet Summer Loving10. I Love Saturday11. Victim of Love12. Phantom Bride01. World Be Gone02. Who Needs Love (Like That)03. Take Me out of Myself04. Blue Savannah05. Atomic06. Drama!07. Stop!08. Love You to The Sky09. Always10. Here I Go Impossible Again11. Sometimes12. A Little RespectAndy BellVince Clarkehttp://www.erasureinfo.com / https://www.facebook.com/erasureinfoMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10