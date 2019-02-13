Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BALTHAZAR
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUE OCTOBER
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRIAN FALLON
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JONATHAN JEREMIAH
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIOL
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POEMS FOR JAMIRO
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RAZORLIGHT
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SEAFRET
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASKETE!
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ONCE
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WYVERN LINGO
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE INSPECTOR CLUZO
Wed Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LANY
Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COVENANT
Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(IT) Concert: VNV NATION
Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLASHAUS
Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BALTHAZAR
Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DODIE
Thu Feb 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JADE BIRD

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Cut.Rate.Box - Xenophobe

Details
cutratebox xenophobe
Artist: Cut.Rate.Box
Title: Xenophobe
Genre: Electro / Ambient
Release Date: 24th March 2017
Label: WTII Records


Album Review

I do not like instrumentals that much. That makes it quite hard to talk about CUT.RATE.BOX album ‘Xenophobe’. The EP consists of seven songs, of those four are pure instrumental songs without vocals and the last three are versions of ´Slip Away´. The sixth album of the US Industrial band of the founder G. Wygonik is the first thing we hear from CUT.RATE.BOX since the last release ´Dataseed´ in 2001.

The opening track, ‘Breach’, already shows where the journey is going. Slow, calm synth sounds end up in a surprising Drum’n’Bass finish. The third and fourth songs, ‘Letting Go’ and ‘Gone’, sound like that kind of music you hear in an elevator or in a holding pattern. Just ‘Slip Away’ is that kind of music CUT.RATE.BOX is known for. It is solid, but not outstanding. All in all, the album is disappointing. Though you have to say that the instrumentals are able to create the atmosphere their titles are promising.

The general topic of the album seems to be loss. It seems that G. Wygonik just wanted to try out sounds with it. It could also be a musical processing of an emotional break-down. ‘Xenophobe’ is only available as files.


Tracklist

01. Breach
02. Loss
03. Letting Go
04. Gone
05. Slip Away
06. Slip Away (Mangadrive Dreamtek Remix)
07. Slip Away (TSP-9 Trentabank Remix)


Line-up

G. Wygonik - Sound, vocals, arrangements


Website

http://www.cutratebox.com


Cover Picture

cutratebox xenophobe


Rating

Music: 6
Sound: 8
Total 7 / 10


Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Cut.Rate.Box - Xenophobe