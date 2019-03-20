CD Review: Apoptygma Berzerk - Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEVE MASON
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZE GRAN ZEFT
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWS
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FREYA RIDINGS
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: REVOLVERHELD
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FETTES BROT LESUNG
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIMBRA
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NORMANDIE
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FLAVIEN BERGER
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TONY HADLEY
|Wed Mar 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PERTURBATOR
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHILLY GONZALES
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROME
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STAHLMANN X
|Thu Mar 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OUR HOLLOW OUR HOME
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview EDDIE VEDDER - Düsseldorf 2019-06-30
- Preview AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL - Hameln 2019
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 14 - Deutzen 2019
- Preview EVERGREY - Leipzig 2019-04-05
- Preview OMD - 40 Years - Greatest Hits - Germany 2019
- Preview HEILUNG - Germany 2019
- Preview DISTURBED - Esch sur Alzette 2019-04-27
- Preview ENTER SHIKARI - Saarbrücken 2019-04-16
- Preview SALTATIO MORTIS - Dresden 2019-03-30
- Preview POTHEAD - Dresden 2019-03-29
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Sorrownight - Unknown Presence
- Live-Review: Musta Paraati - Helsinki 2019
- CD Review: White Lies - Five
- Live Review: Sólstafir - Bochum 2019
- CD Review: Actors - It will come to you
- Live Review: Kamelot - Bochum 2019
- Gallery: Oomph! - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Faderhead - Starchaser EP
- Live Review: Backyard Babies - Düsseldorf 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019
- Gallery: Rhapsody of Fire - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Sonata Arctica - Helsinki 2019
- Live Review: Bastille - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Godsmack - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Mike Shinoda - Oberhausen 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Denis Dudko from MARU & Okean Elzy and Aleksandr Lyulyakin from MARU & Boombox
- Gallery: Oomph - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Covenant - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Blue Man Group - Esch sur Alzette 2019
Latest News
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Artus” in May 2019
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - JANUS, RHYS FULBER and more!
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - New bands confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - WHITE LIES & 3 more bands complete the line-up!
- ASP - New double-single and live album
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - First bands announced!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WILLIAM FAITH, ZWEITE JUGEND and lots of more new bands!
.
CD Review: Apoptygma Berzerk - Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)
- Details
- Written by Esteban Trœsure
-
Artist: Apoptygma Berzerk
Title: Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)
Genre: Synth Pop / Electro Pop
Release Date: 9th November 2018
Label: Artoffact Records
Album Review
Twenty-five years old debut, ‘Soli Deo Gloria’, by Norwegian finest APOPTYGMA BERZERK sees a re-issue for its 25th birthday. Beside a re-mastered version of the original tracklist you get seven bonus-tracks which differ from the bonus-tracks of earlier re-issues of the album. The original songs sound a bit more open and brilliant in their re-mastered versions but nothing real magical happened here. Although the songs aged very well, you can definitely hear their age of course. To get an idea how the songs could sound nowadays – APOP releases an accompanying album ‘SDGXXV’ in April which offers remixes by hip and important bands like ANCIENT METHODS, CODEX EMPIRE, PORTION CONTROL, THE INVINCIBLE SPIRIT and CLOCK DVA to name just a few.
My favourite song of ‘Soli Deo Gloria’ was always ‘Spiritual Reality’ - I still remember when I bought the CD in 1994 and how I started to love the whole album but especially this track. I believe the mixture of the harsher vocals and the more EBM orientated percussions and bass line made it to my favourites. Other “hits” of the album are ‘Bitch’, ‘Burnin’ Heretic’, ‘Stitch’ and ‘Backdraft’, which were all recently played at APOP’s headlining concert in this year’s edition of the popular German E-Tropolis Festival. Another highlight is the cover version of VELVET UNDERGROUND’s ‘All Tomorrow Parties’ which turned the classic Hippie-Rock anthem into a Synth banger with dominating bass line and drums. I am still impressed about the songwriting-skills which appeared on ‘Soli Deo Gloria’ for the first time and have led to several hits of the band in their career.
The bonus-tracks are nice but offer nothing real spectacular: ‘Borrowed Time’ was released in the single-collection in 2003 and is also known from a live-version from an earlier re-issue of ‘Soli Deo Gloria’. The song seems to be a very early track of the band, the vocals are very raw and the instruments (I believe the drums were performed with a Roland TR-909) are typical 90s style. It is followed by ‘Burning Heretic (Crisp Version)’ which is a more dance-orientated version of the classic with a riding bass rhythm that goes through the whole track. ‘The Sentinel (Nun of your Business Version)’ is an alternative version of the track made by American Christian Industrial band BLACKHOUSE. It is not that different to the even reduced original.
‘Ashes to Ashes (Guitar Version)’ is a more Rock orientated version of the song with its Punk attitude. That’s nice and it rocks! ‘ARP’ is the next bonus track, presented in its original version which misses all the percussive elements of the ‘808 version’, that is in the regular tracklist of the album. Next is the ‘4-track-Version’ of ‘Ashes to Ashes’ with reduced sounds (bass / percussions / vocals / pads) - it is nice to listen to such an early version. Last bonus-track is ‘Backdraft’ in the ‘Sarpsborg Synth Version’ is a nice version of a brilliant song.
Having now the well-known and beloved album that has accompanied many of us for 25 years now, in a slightly future transferred version with a more modern volume and psychoacoustic level is a welcome gift and will force one or the other to start spinning that record again. The bonus tracks are a nice-to-have add-on.
Tracklist
01. Like Blood From The Beloved (Part 1)
02. Bitch
03. Burnin’ Heretic (Album Version)
04. Stitch
05. Walk With Me
06. Backdraft
07. ARP (808 Edit)
08. Spiritual Reality
09. Skyscraping (Schizophreniac)
10. All Tomorrow's Parties
11. The Sentinel
12. Ashes To Ashes ‘93
13. Like Blood From The Beloved (Part 2)
14. Borrowed Time (Club Mix)
15. Burning Heretic (Crisp Version)
16. The Sentinel (Nun Of Your Business Version By Blackhouse)
17. Ashes To Ashes (Guitar Version)
18. ARP
19. Ashes To Ashes (4-Track Version)
20. Backdraft (Sarpsborg Synth Version)
(Current) Line-Up
Stephan Groth
Jonas Groth
Audun Stengel
Ted Skogmann
Website
theapboffice.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment