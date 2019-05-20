CD Review: And Void - And Void

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon May 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Mon May 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
|Mon May 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DERMOT KENNEDY
|Mon May 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAINT AGNES
|Mon May 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KASALLA
|Mon May 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIM CHURCHILL
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUGH JACKMAN
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAINT AGNES
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRIXIE WHITLEY
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YONAKA
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZES
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KATATONIA
|Tue May 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STRAND OF OAKS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALL TVVINS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAINT AGNES
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview POWERWOLF - Leipzig 2019-06-14
- Preview SLAYER - Leipzig 2019-06-13
- Preview THE ULTIMATE SUMMERBLAST FESTIVAL - Trier 2019-08-17
- Preview ROCKO DEL SCHLACKO - Püttlingen 2019
- Preview TRIVIUM - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-30
- Preview SLASH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-25
- Preview THREE DAYS GRACE - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-21
- Preview ANTHRAX - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-18
- Preview BEN HARPER - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-12
- Preview METALFEST - Pilsen 2019
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Grand Magus - Wolf God
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 1)
- Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019
- Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Memoriam - For The Fallen
- CD Review: Minuit Machine - Infrarouge
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Retrojunkies - Neuland 1.0
- CD Review: Enforcer - Zenith
- Live Review: Ljungblut - Porsgrunn & Bergen 2019
- CD Review: Amnistia - Black Halo
- CD Review: Immolation - Atonement
- Live Review: Donots - Düsseldorf 2019
- CD Review: Solveig Matthildur - Constantly In Love
- Live Review: Light The Torch - Essen 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Frankfurt & Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apparat - LP5
- Live Review: Sector - Hamburg 2019
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - The readings and more
- ROCK AM RING AND ROCK IM PARK - The new Apps are finally here!
- BARONESS - Release “Throw me an Anchor” and announce European tour dates
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Shows off with further readings, shows and scientific topic
- T.O.Y. - New song “Silent Soldiers/ Fragile” premiers on 31 May 2019, 18:00
- NEW MODEL ARMY - New studio album “From Here” on Aug 23rd via earMusic & Huge UK & European Tour
- COPPELIUS - “Krabat”… since one opera is not enough!
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WHITE LIES, TANGERINE DREAM and many more bands confirmed!
- DESERTER - Just released “Europa!” on 12 April 2019
- DRAB MAJESTY - ‘Narcissus and Echo’ in the Digital Age
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Full line-up announced!
- LEA PORCELAIN - New Video and Tour!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
.
CD Review: And Void - And Void
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: And Void
Title: And Void
Genre: Electronica / Ambient / Trip Hop
Release Date: 6th April 2019
Label: self-released
Album Review
‘And Void’, self-titled debut work by AND VOID, crossed my path over a month ago and is still fascinating me with its dark and barely tangible atmosphere full of mystery, depth and a touch of a hidden, almost forgotten and left behind world. AND VOID are Scott Fox (IVARDENSPHERE, THIS MORN’ OMINA), Mari Kattman (HELIX, MARI AND THE GHOST) and Mika Goedrijk (THIS MORN’ OMINA) and their first release feels like an own world full of unsolved secrets wrapping up in front of you.
‘Perhance To Dream’ feels like the beginning of a sacral ritual, something that is hidden behind thick monastery walls, like the heavy, centuries-old doors opening for the listener to get you inside of this special atmosphere. The heaviness of this song also reminds of knights and the moment just before another fight against the unknown darkness might begin. ‘Unsung’ literally got me on the first listening session and for days I came back to it over and over again to put it on the endless loop. And now, weeks later, its magic still fascinates me.
The silky voice of Mari Kattman is one of very few female voices that is enchanting me in such a beautiful, as well as almost scary way. The vocals along with the music spread an atmosphere of worrying and peace at the same time wrapping everything in a hardly describable vibe that sets deep in your mind. Continuing with ‘October Lullaby’ that is with the interaction of Electronica soundscapes, the witchy and tempting voice of Mari a deeply dark track with a bouquet of many playful sound details. Citing a line from the song - “following the eyes of the dark” - this song really makes you believe there is more in the darkness outside than you might have thought.
‘La Condition Humaine’ featuring Jamie Blacker is more spherical, though leading further through the soundscape of the worlds that seem like mortal species should not enter or they’ll only come out of it changed. Jamie Blacker with his charismatic, strong voice and Mari make an intense duet in that track that is full of moments that give shivers and music that varies a lot in the frame of this song. ‘Midnight Black’ starts with citations from the horror story ‘What Was It?’ from 1859 by the Irish writer Fitz-James O’Brien, presented by Andy Deane, a story about a believed-to-be-haunted apartment and the creepy things happening there. You don’t believe in ghosts? You might change your mind after listening to this album. The vocals sound like distant enchanted ghost voices that completely hijack you into their world of the unknown.
‘Eclipse Phase’ continues with the hauntingly beautiful vocals calling deeper into the darkness. Epic, remotely, yet powerful and coming closer. Electronic, Ambient and Trip Hop elements melting into something that appears like it is not from this world. Rituals. Ghosts. Things that cannot be explained by scientists. And even if they could, they would probably avoid to. ‘Ideal Prey’ brings back the witchy, deadly tempting vocals of Mari who knows how to kidnap the listeners in the spheres she wants them to be. ‘Sunward’ has that “folkish” vibe. Just let it play and see what you feel. The presence of the music and the chants is huge.
The ghosts return on ‘The Sparrow Tree’ with haunting calls, heavy doors closing and more noises that would make you wince if you don’t expect them. The variety in the music and vocals is so huge and the hooks all appear at the right time to tie up your attention. The last song of the album ‘Little Death’ shows the pure intensity that infiltrates the whole album. There is literally no song that is falling down or feels like a gap filler. ‘And Void’ is one of the most gripping mystic stories told in a long time, wrapped in intense, enchanting and enticing spheres of Electronic music. An outstanding and addictive debut by experienced musicians that hopefully won’t stay the only release.
Setlist
01. Perhance To Dream
02. Unsung
03. October Lullaby
04. La Condition Humaine (feat. Jamie Blacker)
05. Midnight Black (feat. Andy Deane)
06. Eclipse Phase
07. Ideal Prey
08. Sunward
09. The Sparrow Tree
10. Little Death
Line-up
Scott Fox
Mari Kattman
Mika Goedrijk
Website
https://andvoid.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/andvoid/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Add comment