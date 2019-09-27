CD Review: ASP - Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus mein Freund

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(HU) Concert: TRAITRS
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEXA FESER
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VITJA
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WINTERBOURNE
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LINDSEY STIRLING
|Fri Sep 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: Kai & Funky of TON STEINE SCHERBEN with Gymmick
|Sat Sep 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(HU) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sat Sep 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Sat Sep 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RIVERS OF NIHIL
|Sat Sep 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MEMORIAM
|Sat Sep 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EXCLUSIVE
|Sat Sep 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JON BELLION
|Sun Sep 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Sun Sep 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PRINZ PI
|Sun Sep 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IDA MAE
|Sun Sep 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DUNJA HAYALI
|Sun Sep 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DOG EAT DOG
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview HATARI - Moscow 2019-11-16
- Preview MESH - Moscow 2019-11-03
- Preview IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Moscow 2019-10-27
- Preview THE FOREIGN RESORT - Germany November 2019
- Preview MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - Hamburg 2019-11-26
- Preview EISFABRIK - Hamburg 2019-11-23
- Preview MAJORVOICE - Hamburg 2019-11-22
- Preview ZEROMANCER - Oslo 2019-11-16
- Preview KISSIN‘ DYNAMITE - Zwickau 2019-10-30
- Preview BOY HARSHER - Hamburg 2019-11-21
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos: Pavel Shpak (drums), Andrei Garashchenko (guitar), Vad Greek (bass guitar) and Pavel Novakovsky (vocals) from Season Of Melancholy
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos: Mike Korchevoy from Roll Models
- Live Review: Archive - Essen 2019
- Interview: Wednesday13 - August 2019
- CD Review: Screamer - Highway of Heroes
- CD Review: Sölicitör - Sölicitör
- CD Review: Orodruin - Ruins Of Eternity
- CD Review: Ogre - Thrice as Strong
- Live Review: Amanda Palmer - Essen 2019
- CD Review: Ty Morn - Istor
- CD Review: Midnight Prophecy - Midnight Prophecy
- CD Review: Grim Reaper - At the Gates
- CD Review: Arcane Tyrant - War at the Edge of Time
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 14 - Deutzen 2019 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Helmet - Düsseldorf 2019
- Gallery: Tankard - Jena 2019
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 14 - Deutzen 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Wednesday 13 - Necrophaze
- Concert Review: Darkher - Hannover 2019
- Live Review: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2019
Latest News
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
- T.O.Y. - New single “Fragile” on Friday, 20 Sept 2019
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - The “murder” album comes on St. Nic’s day
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 2nd bandwave with Eisbrecher and day tickets
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
.
CD Review: ASP - Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus mein Freund
- Details
- Written by Lina Neike
-
Artist: ASP
Title: Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund
Genre: Goth Rock
Release Date: 5th April 2019
Label: Trisol Music Group GmbH / Soulfood
Single Review
2018 the German Goth Rock band ASP celebrated the 10th anniversary of their album ‘Zaubererbruder - Der Krabat-Liederzyklus’ with an extended live tour. Besides playing all of the album’s songs, ASP premiered two news songs: ‘Osternacht’ and ‘Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund’. Both songs extend the story of Krabat, the boy who turns from a miller to a student of black magic.
Now, let’s get a bit more into detail here, since both songs are, despite being included in one musical cycle, the complete opposite to each other: while ‘Osternacht’ is way more flowing, soft and almost poppy, the song ‘Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund’ is not only extremely dynamic and heavier than the previous but also darker, more discomforting. Yet they represent two very different points in the life and tale of Krabat, fitting into the cycle stylistically and thus creating additional, new perspectives to the whole story.
Now, luckily for all aficionados ASP decided to publish the two songs also as studio versions. Yet this addition to the whole song cycle ‘Zauberbruder - Der Krabat-Liederzyklus’ keeps up its essence of (musical) duality with a unique visual concept as well: ‘Osternacht’ and ‘Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund’ may come as a bundle but in separate cases and their own art prints. So if by now the typical ASP sound isn’t an already convincing call to action, this interesting visual concept should really do the trick! Seriously, give it a try and maybe you also want to pick up Otfried Preußlers book as well…
Tracklist
01. Osternacht
02. Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund
Line-up
Alexander “Asp” Frank Spreng – Vocals
Lutz Demmler – Guitar, Keyboard, E-Bass, Mandolin
Sören Jordan – Lead-Guitar
Andreas “Tossi” Gross – E-Bass
Stefan Günther – Drums
Website
https://www.aspswelten.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment