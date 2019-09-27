Latest Raffles

CD Review: ASP - Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus mein Freund

Details
asp osternacht singlecover
Artist: ASP
Title: Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund
Genre: Goth Rock
Release Date: 5th April 2019
Label: Trisol Music Group GmbH / Soulfood


Single Review

2018 the German Goth Rock band ASP celebrated the 10th anniversary of their album ‘Zaubererbruder - Der Krabat-Liederzyklus’ with an extended live tour. Besides playing all of the album’s songs, ASP premiered two news songs: ‘Osternacht’ and ‘Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund’. Both songs extend the story of Krabat, the boy who turns from a miller to a student of black magic.

Now, let’s get a bit more into detail here, since both songs are, despite being included in one musical cycle, the complete opposite to each other: while ‘Osternacht’ is way more flowing, soft and almost poppy, the song ‘Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund’ is not only extremely dynamic and heavier than the previous but also darker, more discomforting. Yet they represent two very different points in the life and tale of Krabat, fitting into the cycle stylistically and thus creating additional, new perspectives to the whole story.

Now, luckily for all aficionados ASP decided to publish the two songs also as studio versions. Yet this addition to the whole song cycle ‘Zauberbruder - Der Krabat-Liederzyklus’ keeps up its essence of (musical) duality with a unique visual concept as well: ‘Osternacht’ and ‘Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund’ may come as a bundle but in separate cases and their own art prints. So if by now the typical ASP sound isn’t an already convincing call to action, this interesting visual concept should really do the trick! Seriously, give it a try and maybe you also want to pick up Otfried Preußlers book as well…


Tracklist

01. Osternacht
02. Geh und heb dein Grab aus, mein Freund


Line-up

Alexander “Asp” Frank Spreng – Vocals
Lutz Demmler – Guitar, Keyboard, E-Bass, Mandolin
Sören Jordan – Lead-Guitar
Andreas “Tossi” Gross – E-Bass
Stefan Günther – Drums


Website

https://www.aspswelten.de


Cover Picture

asp osternacht singlecoverasp geh und heb dein grab aus singlecover


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10




