Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ACDC TRIBUTE - SHE´S GOT BALLS
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: COVENANT
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UA) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: IRIS
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCHATTENMANN
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOONSPELL
Fri Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENGST
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PLEXIPHONES
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRAITRS
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FROZEN PLASMA
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: IN STRICT CONFIDENCE
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCHATTENMANN
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENNO BUNGER
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PERTURBATOR
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NIGHT MOVES
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEINE COUSINE
Sat Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETE PHILLY

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Aerodyne - Damnation

Details
aerodyne damnation
Artist: Aerodyne
Title: Damnation
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 18th October 2019
Label: Rock of Angels Records


Album Review

Once again quality hails from Sweden. This time it’s AERODYNE from Gothenburg. This fresh band formed in 2016 and quickly released their debut, ‘Breaking Free’, in 2017. The debut was sold out in just three weeks and so, the motivation to carry on and show the world what they have going for them was found. AERODYNE play their Metal heavy but with a big Rock and Roll attitude; up-tempo Metal with high pitched screams and raw energy is what these guys serve and they serve it hot! Vocalist Marcus Heinonen is a versatile frontman who knows his craft, guitar duo Bergman and Daniel Almquist round up the melodic part excellently.

They are supported by bass-man Berggren and drummer Christoffer Almquist. The whole sound is very old-school and influenced by MOTÖRHEAD and bands like AIRBOURNE. I even feel reminded of bands like STRYKER and WHITE WIZZARD. This is their second output and if they can build upon this very strong base, AERODYNE is surely gonna make it big. I already read about this output in my favourite print magazine and they seemed to think the same as me, fucking great stuff to listen to over and over again. Check out the title song ‘Damnation’ - it’s the epitome of old-school Heavy Metal as it reminds me of AC/DC and Heimonen seems to like DEF LEPPARD too, these guys can do the great melodies and they really can rock as well.


Tracklist

01. Hellsiah
02. Out for Blood
03. Kick it Down
04. March Davai
05. Murder in the Rye
06. Under the Black Veil
07. Damnation
08. Kill or be Killed
09. The Nihilist
10. Love. Eternal


Line-up

Marcus Heinonen — Vocals
Johan Bergman — Guitars
Daniel Almqvist — Guitars
Christoffer Almqvist — Drums
Thomas Berggren – Bass


Website

https://www.facebook.com/aerodyneofficial / https://www.instagram.com/aerodyneofficial


Cover Picture

aerodyne damnation


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Aerodyne - Damnation