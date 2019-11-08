CD Review: A Projection - Section

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Nov 08 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: 25 Jahre SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(BE) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JOSEPH
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONES AND I
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIOLEGACY
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WALLIS BIRD
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE GONZERVATORY
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
|Fri Nov 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMANU EL
|Sat Nov 09 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: 25 Jahre SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAM FENDER
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PAUL SMITH
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STEEL PANTHER
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANNETT LOUISAN
|Sat Nov 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KISS - Germany 2020
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - Germany 2020
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2020
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Germany 2020
- Preview EISBRECHER - Germany & Austria 2020
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
- Preview PAPA ROACH & HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - European Tour 2020
- Preview CALLEJON - Saarbrücken 2019-12-29
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
- Preview NIGHTWISH - European Tour 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mega Colossus - Hyperglaive
- CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel
- CD Review: Idle Hands - Mana
- CD Review: SL Theory - Cipher
- CD Review: Goblins Blade - Awakening EP
- CD Review: Colossus - Drunk on Blood (EP) / ...And the Sepulcher of the Mirror Warlocks (EP)
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Moscow 2019
- Gallery: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Heather Nova - Cologne 2019
- Gallery: Airbourne - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Counterfeit - Hanover 2019
- Live Review: Autumn Moon Festival Vol. 5 - Hameln 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Whitby Goth Weekend - Whitby 2019
- CD Review: Angel Witch - Angel of Light
- CD Review: Various Artists - Mute STUMM433
- Live Review: Kissin’ Dynamite - London 2019
- CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard
- CD Review: Headless Beast - Phantom Fury
- Live Review: Machine Head - Kirchberg 2019
- CD Review: Box And The Twins - Zerfall
Latest News
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
.
CD Review: A Projection - Section
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: A Projection
Title: Section
Genre: Post-Punk/ Darkwave
Release Date: 25th October 2019
Label: Metropolis Records
Album Review
When you are two albums in and building up momentum and a fan base, losing your singer is not generally recommended. But Swedish Post-Punk band A PROJECTION survived this inconvenience, along with other personal and personnel issues, and have come bouncing back with album number three.
Wise, then, to start with something strong, to reassure the party faithful and make it clear there is no stepping backwards. ‘Something Whole’ - chosen as the first single, and rightly so - does just that, it’s got an urgency about it like it’s trying to shout in your ear while speeding by, flailing its musical arms about and generally saying “look at me”. It’s short, snappy, and will please fans of THE SISTERS OF MERCY from a time when they were something to get excited about. ‘Strange’ is tied tightly to a gothic hook, all sparkly and dark at once - melodically it’s somewhat predictable, but the execution is admirable, and it has a cavernous chorus that’s irresistible.
This is 2am dancefloor stuff. ‘Time’ is punchy, gnarly Post-Punk, again, short and to the point, ‘Fall’ a tumble of atmospherics and dark sulkiness and ‘Substitute’ is simply vast, pounding out it’s sullen heart in layers of spirited glumness. It’s all wonderfully black and bleak of course, but on the whole A PROJECTION avoid the trap of sounding overwrought or over serious. You could actually believe they had some fun making this record.
If ‘Verdicts’ is starting to sound too much like what has been before, ‘Lucy Shrine’ burbles along nicely enough and ‘Down’ is all spikey and twisty like early INTERPOL. ‘Diffusion’ is almost a pop song by comparison before ‘Live Again’ takes JOY DIVISION and adds extra pace and some barely restrained optimism. ‘Disbelief’ closes the album, grand and stately. Musically it sits somewhere around ‘Disintegration’-era THE CURE, vocally it’s restrained and as it all unfolds, simply beautiful. More of this please.
In a genre with not much wriggle-room - it’s all pretty much been done before, many times over - it’s down to the quality of the songs to see any post-punk project through. On the whole ‘Section’ is packed with melody, surprising nuances and a patient professionalism that belies the turmoil that very nearly scuppered it all. So, credit to A PROJECTION for a solid, enjoyably dark romp through a landscape littered with those who have-been, wanna-be and never-will-be. Quality always shines through.
Tracklist
01. Something Whole
02. Strange
03. Time
04. Fall
05. Substitute
06. Verdicts
07. Lucy Shrine
08. Down
09. Diffusion
10. Live Again
11. Disbelief
Line-up
Rikard Tengvall
Linus Högstadius
Jesper Lönn
Gustav Forneus
Website
https://aprojection.com / https://www.facebook.com/aprojectionband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment