CD Review: Don’t drop the Sword - The Wild Hunt
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Don’t drop the Sword
Title: The Wild Hunt
Genre: Epic Power Metal / Speed Metal
Release Date: 18th October 2019
Label: Self-Released
Album Review
Now playing, straight from the German southern-east underground: DON’T DROP THE SWORD from Erding, Bavaria. Yeah that is a rather strange name but if you dig swords and fantasy themed lyrics you are in for a treat. The first impression is that I am listening to a long lost record of BLIND GUARDIAN a few moments later someone growls (Max, right?) normally I despise growling but sometimes, like here, it adds a little extra metal to the already pretty epic stuff. These guys were formed in 2015 after their former bands (IMPROVED GODS, DISTORTED PERFECTION) disbanded which is quite fortunate for us because they seriously slap. It seems Bavaria’s local underground reaches for the stars and I wish them all the success and luck, they may indeed carry on the torch of the old ones.
It is a good feeling to know that Heavy Metal is very much alive and will not become extinct once bands like IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA and JUDAS PRIEST are no more. The only flaw for me is that Dom sometimes exaggerates on parts of chaotic fast drumming patterns (dude take your time we will still dig it). Don’t get me wrong Dom is an excellent drummer some parts just irritate me a bit, very musician involved really helps to create these five mini epics and is important in his own rights. My personal favourites are ‘The Wild Hunt Rides’ (great intro and pacing) and ‘Sword and Sorcery’ (catchy hook and chorus). If you dig BLIND GUARDIAN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD and MANOWAR you will have to buy this record and ride with the wild Hunt...
Tracklist
01. The Wild Hunt Rides
02. At the Edge of the Night
03. Strings of Sanity
04. Sword and Sorcery
05. It never Sleeps
Line-up
Mathias - Bass
Dom - Drums
Max - Lead guitar and backing vocals
Alvin - Rhythm guitar
Anti - vocals
Website
http://dontdropthesword.de / https://www.facebook.com/dontdropthesword
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
