CD Review: Dead Kosmonaut - Gravitas
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Dead Kosmonaut
Title: Gravitas
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 31st January 2020
Label: High Roller Records
Album Review
Sweden’s DEAD KOSMONAUT was formed or rebranded in 2014. The band is active since 2005, first under the name ASTRAKAAN until 2013 where they played under the moniker DOMKRAFT. The band members find it important to point out that DEAD KOSMONAUT is a band that treasures variety and musical unpredictability, I’m not sure they could hide their mind-set if they wanted to. You just need five minutes of this record to realize that it will be a struggle to put a label on this stuff. The eight mini adventures are progressive, epic and highly melodic. Every time the melodies roam into heavier realms these guys really dig deep into it, here heavy means REALLY heavy. Sometimes the compositions even delve into almost doomy structures and melodies which I really like.
Everyone who read a few of my reviews knows that I’m a sucker for great lyrics and DEAD KOSMONAUT’s Pelle Gustafsson is one of those vocalist that really hit home with everything he does. In the song ‘Dead Kosmonaut - Part II’ Johansson’s drums are so on point and yet so damn slow it is excruciating and wonderful at the same time. The bass beefs up the lead guitar and everything comes together so nicely and tight that you almost forget that there are individuals involved. I also have to say that there are moments Gustafsson’s voice reminds me of SAVATAGE’s Jon Oliva (which is a compliment because I fucking love that dude). ‘Gravitas’ is the second full-length output of the band under the name DEAD KOSMONAUT and I sure as hell hope it is not the last because this MF here wants more!
Tracklist
01. Black Tongue Tar
02. Iscariot’s Dream
03. Vanitatis Profeta
04. The Spirit Divide
05. Hell / Heaven
06. Gravitas
07. Dead Kosmonaut - Part I
08. Dead Kosmonaut - Part II
Line-up
Pelle Gustafsson - Vocals
Mattias Reinholdsson - Bass
Henrik Johansson - Drums,Keyboards
Fredrik Folkare - Guitar, Keyboards
Pär Fransson - Guitar
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Dead-Kosmonaut-179075279238707
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
