CD Review: By Fire And Sword - Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE NEW ROSES
|Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
|Fri Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NEUROTICFISH
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONTREAL
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
|Sat Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Sun Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Mon Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRISTAN BRUSCH (SOLO)
|Tue Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BATUSHKA
|Wed Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
|Wed Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MICHAEL MALARKEY
|Thu Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SODOM - Thessaloniki 2020-03-29
- Preview HIGHLY SUSPECT - Cologne 2020-02-28
- Preview THE DARKNESS - Cologne 2020-02-21
- Preview FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Oberhausen 2020-02-08
- Preview VICKI VOMIT - Leipzig 2020-02-29
- Preview HAMMERFALL - Leipzig 2020-02-12
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Boston 2020-01-25
- Preview KVELERTAK - Cologne 2020-02-29
- Preview TENACIOUS D - Esch sur Alzette 2020-02-15
- Preview MIKA - Esch sur Alzette 2020-01-29
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Throne of Iron - 2018 Demo
- Live Review: Grausame Töchter - Hanover 2019
- Live Review: Northlane - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Children of Bodom - Helsinki 2019
- Live Review: Stam1na - Helsinki 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Helsinki 2019
- Special: Lord Of The Lost 10 Years Anniversary - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Thunder And Lightning - Demonicorn
- Live Review: Ghost - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Midge Ure - Osnabrück 2019
- CD Review: Leftover Bullets - Virtue and Vice
- CD Review: Syrinx - Embrace the Dark - Seek the Light
- Live Review: Eluveitie - Krakow 2019
- Gallery: Sacred Reich - Jena 2019
- CD Review: Assassin’s Blade - Gather Darkness
- Live Review: Heavy Psych Sounds Festival - Dresden 2019
- Live Review: Insomnium - Luxembourg City 2019
- Special: The 69 Eyes “West End” Tour 2019 - Tour Diary
- Live Review: Die Krupps - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Ironflame - Blood Red Victory
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
.
CD Review: By Fire And Sword - Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: By Fire And Sword
Title: Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP
Genre: Heavy Metal / Power Metal
Release Date: 5th July 2019
Label: Self-released
Album Review
Swords held high! Straight from Boise, Idaho’s Underground comes BY FIRE AND SWORD. This five-piece band likes it epic and theatrical af. Spoken word passages mixed with every US Metal trademark imaginable (which works far better than one would imagine). Tom Newby aka The Hon. Rev. Tim Tom Jones’ voice is quite variable and the guy knows his craft, the rhythm section (Zak Darbin aka Brother Zachary on bass and Mike Mulcock aka Brother Michael Francis on drums) is a tight unit, bass man Darbin heroically beefing up the lead guitar while drummer Mulcock is keeping the composition in place. My favourite pieces of this EP are ‘Testify’ and ‘Exorcism’ both are catchy as fuck and have pretty nice hooks. I for one cannot await this bands full-length debut because I think this is seriously promising stuff.
Tracklist
01. Testify
02. Where The Light Lets Itself In
03. A Diligent Hand
04. Exorcism
05. Boots to Neck
Line-up
The Hon. Rev. Tim Tom Jones – Vocals
Brother Michael – Guitars
Brother Jeffrey – Guitars
Brother Zachary – Bass
Brother Michael Francis – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/BFASboise
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment