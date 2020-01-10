CD Review: By Fire And Sword - Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP

Artist: By Fire And SwordTitle: Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EPGenre: Heavy Metal / Power MetalRelease Date: 5th July 2019Label: Self-releasedSwords held high! Straight from Boise, Idaho’s Underground comes BY FIRE AND SWORD. This five-piece band likes it epic and theatrical af. Spoken word passages mixed with every US Metal trademark imaginable (which works far better than one would imagine). Tom Newby aka The Hon. Rev. Tim Tom Jones’ voice is quite variable and the guy knows his craft, the rhythm section (Zak Darbin aka Brother Zachary on bass and Mike Mulcock aka Brother Michael Francis on drums) is a tight unit, bass man Darbin heroically beefing up the lead guitar while drummer Mulcock is keeping the composition in place. My favourite pieces of this EP are ‘Testify’ and ‘Exorcism’ both are catchy as fuck and have pretty nice hooks. I for one cannot await this bands full-length debut because I think this is seriously promising stuff.01. Testify02. Where The Light Lets Itself In03. A Diligent Hand04. Exorcism05. Boots to NeckThe Hon. Rev. Tim Tom Jones – VocalsBrother Michael – GuitarsBrother Jeffrey – GuitarsBrother Zachary – BassBrother Michael Francis – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/BFASboiseMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10