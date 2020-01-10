Latest Raffles

CD Review: By Fire And Sword - Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP

Details
byfireandsword freedomwillfloodallthingswithlight
Artist: By Fire And Sword
Title: Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP
Genre: Heavy Metal / Power Metal
Release Date: 5th July 2019
Label: Self-released


Album Review

Swords held high! Straight from Boise, Idaho’s Underground comes BY FIRE AND SWORD. This five-piece band likes it epic and theatrical af. Spoken word passages mixed with every US Metal trademark imaginable (which works far better than one would imagine). Tom Newby aka The Hon. Rev. Tim Tom Jones’ voice is quite variable and the guy knows his craft, the rhythm section (Zak Darbin aka Brother Zachary on bass and Mike Mulcock aka Brother Michael Francis on drums) is a tight unit, bass man Darbin heroically beefing up the lead guitar while drummer Mulcock is keeping the composition in place. My favourite pieces of this EP are ‘Testify’ and ‘Exorcism’ both are catchy as fuck and have pretty nice hooks. I for one cannot await this bands full-length debut because I think this is seriously promising stuff.


Tracklist

01. Testify
02. Where The Light Lets Itself In
03. A Diligent Hand
04. Exorcism
05. Boots to Neck


Line-up

The Hon. Rev. Tim Tom Jones – Vocals
Brother Michael – Guitars
Brother Jeffrey – Guitars
Brother Zachary – Bass
Brother Michael Francis – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/BFASboise


Cover Picture

byfireandsword freedomwillfloodallthingswithlight


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




