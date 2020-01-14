Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
January 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BATUSHKA
Wed Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
Wed Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MICHAEL MALARKEY
Thu Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Thu Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COPPELIUS
Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMINENCE
Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COPPELIUS
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: NITZER EBB
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GLORYHAMMER
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOM BECK
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Sun Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME
Sun Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALAIN FREI
Mon Jan 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
Mon Jan 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: A BOWIE CELEBRATION

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Auger - From Now On I

Details
auger fromnowoni
Artist: Auger
Title: From Now On I
Genre: Electronic Rock
Release Date: 21st June 2019
Label: DarkTunes Music Group


Album Review

A relative newcomer, founded in 2017 with two albums behind them, this being the most recent. A hardworking band - they have toured with LORD OF THE LOST, STONEMAN, SOLAR FAKE, SULPHER, and MASSIVE EGO and appeared at some large European festivals such as W-Fest.

Well, what an interesting album. As I sat and listened to the first track the first musical comparison I initially thought of was WILLIAM CONTROL, but as the track progressed, I was washed with a wide array of musical similarities - THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE being another strong contender. As the album progressed, I quickly realised this bands sound wasn’t going to conform, it wasn’t going to magically sit easily onto a musical shelf, a specific genre. There are bits of FEAR FACTORY, GARY NUMAN and NINE INCH NAILS mixed with a liberal sprinkling of general EBM style melodies. Then, to add further surprise, some song structures TYPE O NEGATIVE would have been proud of.

There are elements that pop up that I can place, there are some keyboard arrangements that wouldn’t have surprised me if Billy Curry (ULTRAVOX) was the instigator (one of my favourite keyboard players) and drum passages that shout SISTERS OF MERCY. This makes for a fascinating and refreshing listening experience, somehow familiar, but totally different. Often when writing reviews it’s easy to list a few obvious influences, some similarities and the reader will get an idea of the overall sound. Not so here.

Kyle has a voice that is instantly appealing, a warm, deep timbre but with a contrastingly steely quality. Kieran is obviously a talented guitar player who is very versatile and able to convey enough feeling to back up the sentiment in Kyle’s voice - but well up for a blast of metal when required. The song writing and melodies are consistently of a quality not often exhibited in such a young band. Production, programming and the overall mix are sublime, somehow gelling the large melting pot of influences and styles together.

‘Be Careful’ is one of my favourite tracks on the album, some fine structures rivalling GARY NUMAN and even NIN, and those luxurious keyboard qualities are to die for, just building a huge soundscape that can’t ask for anything more. Other favourites for me are ‘When we are apart’ and the song writing of ‘Outcast Boy’ is frankly conceived from the hand / mind of an empathic genius.

Every now and then something very special comes along, for this reason I would highly recommend this album and band.


Tracklist

01. Don’t Look Back
02. From Now On I
03. I Declare
04. Find My Own Way Out
05. Do Not Wake
06. Be Careful
07. When We Are Apart
08. Alone
09. They’ll Find You
10. Feline
11. Outcast Boy
12. In Altum


Line-up

Kyle J Wilson - Producer, Vocals, Programmed By, Songwriter
Kieran Thornton - Songwriter, Guitar


Website

https://www.auger.band / https://www.facebook.com/AugerUK


Cover Picture

auger fromnowoni


Rating

Music: 8.5
Sound: 8.5
Total: 8.5 / 10




You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Auger - From Now On I