CD Review: Dragonlore - Lucifer’s Descent

Details
dragonlore lucifersdescent
Artist: Dragonlore
Title: Lucifer’s Decent
Genre: US Metal
Release Date: 17th January 2020
Label: Iron Shield Records


Album Review

Buenos Noches yàll! This time I am listening to the debut of the Chicago based US Metal heads of DRAGONLORE. These guys got extremely lucky to score a record deal with their debut, formed in 2019 this fiver released their first full-length just yesterday. At first let’s have a look at the press text: “DRAGONLORE rises from a timeless era, unearthing stories of war, tragedy, fantasy, and much more. From the first note struck, the listener is transported by lyric and breath to a magical world rich with heroic tales of power, and faith. We carry the torch of True Heavy Metal out of the fire and into the future, passed down from the Heavy Metal Gods and Kings before us. We welcome you to join us on this triumphant journey, Brothers and Sisters of Metal! ”

OK... if you like bands like JAG PANZER, Lawson’s vocals may lure you in but I have to say I have the feeling that the overall melodies and the vocals only seldom go in the same direction. As much as I love the high notes this is too much (feels like 85% of the overall vocals are air raid siren high). And disregarding the professional rhythm section and the good guitar sound this is a US Metal cheese fest. The songs seem quite chaotic to me, no central theme or recognition factor. But! It is the debut after all and most bands need at least 3 records to find their definite sound, I would love to hear more low vocals and less high notes.


Tracklist

01. Lucifer’s Descent
02. At the Mercy of Kings
03. Destroyer Of The Undead
04. Blood Of The Barbarians
05. Hand Of The Gypsy
06. Saved By Love
07. Witchhunt
08. Lord Of Illusion
09. Tomb Of Alalu
10. Driving Out The Demons


Line-up

Joe Lawson - Vocals
Skip Stinski - Guitar, Vocals
Jim Brucks - Guitar, Vocals
Marty Buchaus - Bass, Vocals
James Marlow – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/dragonloreband


Cover Picture

dragonlore lucifersdescent


Rating

Music: 6
Sound: 6
Total: 6 / 10




