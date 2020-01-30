Latest Raffles
CD Review: DIO - Studio Collection 1996 - 2004
Artist: DIO
Title: Studio Collection 1996 - 2004
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 20th March 2020
Label: BMG
Who was Ronnie James Dio?
Firstly from a Pop cultural standpoint it is a tragedy in itself that this question makes sense and that it makes sense to elaborate on it to answer it in the best possible way for this generation. Ronnie James Dio, born as Ronald James Padavona on July the 10th, 1942 was an American Heavy Metal singer songwriter and composer. DIO was the one who brought the sign of the horns into metal, he was the frontman of ELF, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, DIO and HEAVEN and HELL and he was the first artist that popularly sung about dragons and medieval stuff (as a side effect fathering power metal).
DIO was the ‘Man on the Silver Mountain’ and the ‘Snake Charmer’ for Ritchie Blackmore (RAINBOW 1974 - 1979), he committed ‘TV Crimes’ and sung about ‘Heaven and Hell’ with Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH 1979 - 1982), he encouraged us to ‘Stand up and Shout’, assured us that ‘Metal will never Die’ and told us ‘I could have been a Dreamer’ (DIO 1982 - 2004). Ronnie James Dio is regarded as one of the most influential Heavy Metal artists of all time, his stage presence and his powerful, versatile vocal range made him famous. But what made him an adored legend was how he treated his fans. Ronald James Padavona was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2009 and died on May 16th, 2010.
His career spanned more than 50 years, he won awards and had a street named after him in Cortland, New York.
Album Review ‘Angry Machines’
‘Angry Machines’ is the seventh studio album from the American Heavy Metal band DIO. It was released first in Japan on October 4, 1996 by Mercury Music Entertainment with 11 tracks and in the USA on October 15, 1996 on Mayhem Records but with only 10 tracks. It was the last studio album to feature original drummer Vinny Appice. In my honest opinion the most powerful songs on this record are ‘Hunter of the Heart’ and ‘This is your Life’, the latter being a crushingly sad ballad for the ages. Originally published in 1996 the CD / digital Version includes 12 Bonus Tracks, recorded live on the “Angry Machines Tour” 1997.
Line-up
Ronnie James Dio – vocals
Tracy G – guitar
Jeff Pilson- bass
Vinny Appice – drums
Scott Warren – keys
Tracklist
Disc 1 & LP
01. Institutional Man
02. Don’t Tell The Kids
03. Black
04. Hunter Of The Heart
05. Stay Out Of My Mind
06. Big Sister
07. Double Monday
08. Golden Rules
09. Dying In America
10. This Is Your Life
Disc 2 - Bonus / Live “Angry Machines Tour” 1997
01. Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart
02. Don’t Talk To Strangers
03. Double Monday
04. Hunter Of The Heart
05. Holy Diver
06. Heaven and Hell
07. Long Live Rock and Roll
08. Man On The Silver Mountain
09. Rainbow In The Dark
10. The Last In Line
11. The Mob Rules
12. We Rock
Album Review ‘Magica’
‘Magica’ is the eighth studio album by DIO. It is a concept album and it was released on March 21, 2000, through Spitfire Records. ‘Magica’ marked the return of guitarist Craig Goldy, who also has performed on DIO’s album ‘Dream Evil’ and in the later release ‘Master of the Moon’. ‘Magica’ also featured Jimmy Bain on bass and Simon Wright on drums. Band leader Ronnie James Dio produced this concept album. The album was originally planned to be the first part of a trilogy of concept albums, and shortly before beginning his tour with HEAVEN & HELL, DIO announced his intention to start the ‘Magica II & III’ album after the tour’s end, but he died shortly after of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010. The only song released from ‘Magica II & III’ was titled ‘Electra’. The best songs of ‘Magica’ according to my taste: ‘Magica’ and ‘Losing my Insanity’.
Fun Fact: ‘Magica’ is the longest DIO output ever with over 72 Minutes whereas ‘Sacred Heart’ is the shortest one with only 38:50 Minutes. Originally published in 2000 the double-LP includes the 7” Vinyl of the studio track ‘Electra’ and the CD / digital version has 10 additional never before published ‘Magica’ tracks, how they were played on the “Magica Tour” 2001.
Line-up
Ronnie James Dio – vocals
Craig Goldy – guitar
Jimmy Bain – bass
Simon Wright – drums
Tracklist
Disc 1 & LP 1 (LP 2 Magica Story + bonus 7” Vinyl)
01. Discovery
02. Magica Theme
03. Lord Of The Last Day
04. Fever Dreams
05. Turn To Stone
06. Feed My Head
07. Eriel
08. Chalis
09. As Long As It’s Not About Love
10. Losing My Insanity
11. Otherworld
12. Magica (Reprise)
13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)
Disc 2 - Bonus / Live “Magica Tour” 2001
01. Discovery
02. Magica
03. Lord Of The Last Day
04. Fever Dreams
05. Eriel
06. Chalis
07. Losing My Insanity
08. Otherworld
09. Electra - StudioTrack
10. Magica Story - Studio / Spoken Word
Album Review ‘Killing The Dragon’
‘Killing the Dragon’ is the ninth studio album of American Heavy Metal band DIO. It was released May 21, 2002 through Spitfire Records and was produced by frontman Ronnie James Dio. The album was reissued in 2007 in a 2CD package with ‘Magica’. Fun Fact: The song ‘Push’ had a pretty cool music video featuring TENACOIUS D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Best songs of this output: ‘Push’ because it has got a really amazing hook and a cool video and ‘Killing the Dragon’ because dragons are cool and it’s a DIO classic. This one is from 2002. On the CD / Digital you get six additional live tracks, recorded on the “Killing The Dragon Tour” in 2002 / 2003.
Line-up
Ronnie James Dio – vocals
Doug Aldrich – guitar
Jimmy Bain – bass
Simon Wright – drums
Tracklist
Disc 1 & LP
01. Killing The Dragon
02. Along Comes A Spider
03. Scream
04. Better In The Dark
05. Rock and Roll
06. Push
07. Guilty
08. Throw Away Children
09. Before The Fall
10. Cold Feet
Disc 2 - Bonus / Live “Killing The Dragon Tour” 2002 / 2003
01. Holy Diver
02. Heaven and Hell
03. Rock and Roll
04. I Speed At Night
05. Killing The Dragon
06. Stand Up And Shout
Album Review ‘Master Of The Moon’
‘Master of the Moon’ is the tenth and final studio album by DIO. The album was released on September 7, 2004 in America through Sanctuary Records and August 30, 2004 in Europe through SPV Records. It was produced by Ronnie James Dio. The tour for ‘Master of the Moon’ featured ANTHRAX and FIREBALL MINISTRY. My favourite tracks on this one are: ‘The Man who would be King’ and ‘Living the Lie’. Published in 2004 ‘Master Of The Moon’ was the last studio album under the name DIO. The CD / Digital version has five live bonus tracks, recorded during the “Master Of The Moon Tour” in 2004 / 2005.
Line-up
Ronnie James Dio – vocals
Craig Goldy - guitar
Jeff Pilson – bass
Simon Wright – drums
Tracklist
Disc 1 & LP
01. OneMore For The Road
02. Master Of The Moon
03. The End Of The World
04. Shivers
05. The Man Who Would Be King
06. The Eyes
07. Living The Lie
08. I Am
09. Death By Love
10. In Dreams
Disc 2 - Bonus / Live “Master Of The Moon Tour” 2004 / 2005
01. Heaven and Hell
02. Rainbow In The Dark
03. Rock and Roll Children
04. The Eyes
05. Prisoner Of Paradise – studio track
Website
https://www.bmg.com / https://www.ronniejamesdio.com
Cover Picture
Overall Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
