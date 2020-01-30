CD Review: DIO - Studio Collection 1996 - 2004

Artist: DIOTitle: Studio Collection 1996 - 2004Genre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 20th March 2020Label: BMGFirstly from a Pop cultural standpoint it is a tragedy in itself that this question makes sense and that it makes sense to elaborate on it to answer it in the best possible way for this generation. Ronnie James Dio, born as Ronald James Padavona on July the 10th, 1942 was an American Heavy Metal singer songwriter and composer. DIO was the one who brought the sign of the horns into metal, he was the frontman of ELF, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, DIO and HEAVEN and HELL and he was the first artist that popularly sung about dragons and medieval stuff (as a side effect fathering power metal).DIO was the ‘Man on the Silver Mountain’ and the ‘Snake Charmer’ for Ritchie Blackmore (RAINBOW 1974 - 1979), he committed ‘TV Crimes’ and sung about ‘Heaven and Hell’ with Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH 1979 - 1982), he encouraged us to ‘Stand up and Shout’, assured us that ‘Metal will never Die’ and told us ‘I could have been a Dreamer’ (DIO 1982 - 2004). Ronnie James Dio is regarded as one of the most influential Heavy Metal artists of all time, his stage presence and his powerful, versatile vocal range made him famous. But what made him an adored legend was how he treated his fans. Ronald James Padavona was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2009 and died on May 16th, 2010.His career spanned more than 50 years, he won awards and had a street named after him in Cortland, New York.‘Angry Machines’ is the seventh studio album from the American Heavy Metal band DIO. It was released first in Japan on October 4, 1996 by Mercury Music Entertainment with 11 tracks and in the USA on October 15, 1996 on Mayhem Records but with only 10 tracks. It was the last studio album to feature original drummer Vinny Appice. In my honest opinion the most powerful songs on this record are ‘Hunter of the Heart’ and ‘This is your Life’, the latter being a crushingly sad ballad for the ages. Originally published in 1996 the CD / digital Version includes 12 Bonus Tracks, recorded live on the “Angry Machines Tour” 1997.Ronnie James Dio – vocalsTracy G – guitarJeff Pilson- bassVinny Appice – drumsScott Warren – keysDisc 1 & LP01. Institutional Man02. Don’t Tell The Kids03. Black04. Hunter Of The Heart05. Stay Out Of My Mind06. Big Sister07. Double Monday08. Golden Rules09. Dying In America10. This Is Your LifeDisc 2 - Bonus / Live “Angry Machines Tour” 199701. Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart02. Don’t Talk To Strangers03. Double Monday04. Hunter Of The Heart05. Holy Diver06. Heaven and Hell07. Long Live Rock and Roll08. Man On The Silver Mountain09. Rainbow In The Dark10. The Last In Line11. The Mob Rules12. We Rock‘Magica’ is the eighth studio album by DIO. It is a concept album and it was released on March 21, 2000, through Spitfire Records. ‘Magica’ marked the return of guitarist Craig Goldy, who also has performed on DIO’s album ‘Dream Evil’ and in the later release ‘Master of the Moon’. ‘Magica’ also featured Jimmy Bain on bass and Simon Wright on drums. Band leader Ronnie James Dio produced this concept album. The album was originally planned to be the first part of a trilogy of concept albums, and shortly before beginning his tour with HEAVEN & HELL, DIO announced his intention to start the ‘Magica II & III’ album after the tour’s end, but he died shortly after of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010. The only song released from ‘Magica II & III’ was titled ‘Electra’. The best songs of ‘Magica’ according to my taste: ‘Magica’ and ‘Losing my Insanity’.Fun Fact: ‘Magica’ is the longest DIO output ever with over 72 Minutes whereas ‘Sacred Heart’ is the shortest one with only 38:50 Minutes. Originally published in 2000 the double-LP includes the 7” Vinyl of the studio track ‘Electra’ and the CD / digital version has 10 additional never before published ‘Magica’ tracks, how they were played on the “Magica Tour” 2001.Ronnie James Dio – vocalsCraig Goldy – guitarJimmy Bain – bassSimon Wright – drumsDisc 1 & LP 1 (LP 2 Magica Story + bonus 7” Vinyl)01. Discovery02. Magica Theme03. Lord Of The Last Day04. Fever Dreams05. Turn To Stone06. Feed My Head07. Eriel08. Chalis09. As Long As It’s Not About Love10. Losing My Insanity11. Otherworld12. Magica (Reprise)13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)Disc 2 - Bonus / Live “Magica Tour” 200101. Discovery02. Magica03. Lord Of The Last Day04. Fever Dreams05. Eriel06. Chalis07. Losing My Insanity08. Otherworld09. Electra - StudioTrack10. Magica Story - Studio / Spoken Word‘Killing the Dragon’ is the ninth studio album of American Heavy Metal band DIO. It was released May 21, 2002 through Spitfire Records and was produced by frontman Ronnie James Dio. The album was reissued in 2007 in a 2CD package with ‘Magica’. Fun Fact: The song ‘Push’ had a pretty cool music video featuring TENACOIUS D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Best songs of this output: ‘Push’ because it has got a really amazing hook and a cool video and ‘Killing the Dragon’ because dragons are cool and it’s a DIO classic. This one is from 2002. On the CD / Digital you get six additional live tracks, recorded on the “Killing The Dragon Tour” in 2002 / 2003.Ronnie James Dio – vocalsDoug Aldrich – guitarJimmy Bain – bassSimon Wright – drumsDisc 1 & LP01. Killing The Dragon02. Along Comes A Spider03. Scream04. Better In The Dark05. Rock and Roll06. Push07. Guilty08. Throw Away Children09. Before The Fall10. Cold FeetDisc 2 - Bonus / Live “Killing The Dragon Tour” 2002 / 200301. Holy Diver02. Heaven and Hell03. Rock and Roll04. I Speed At Night05. Killing The Dragon06. Stand Up And Shout‘Master of the Moon’ is the tenth and final studio album by DIO. The album was released on September 7, 2004 in America through Sanctuary Records and August 30, 2004 in Europe through SPV Records. It was produced by Ronnie James Dio. The tour for ‘Master of the Moon’ featured ANTHRAX and FIREBALL MINISTRY. My favourite tracks on this one are: ‘The Man who would be King’ and ‘Living the Lie’. Published in 2004 ‘Master Of The Moon’ was the last studio album under the name DIO. The CD / Digital version has five live bonus tracks, recorded during the “Master Of The Moon Tour” in 2004 / 2005.Ronnie James Dio – vocalsCraig Goldy - guitarJeff Pilson – bassSimon Wright – drumsDisc 1 & LP01. OneMore For The Road02. Master Of The Moon03. The End Of The World04. Shivers05. The Man Who Would Be King06. The Eyes07. Living The Lie08. I Am09. Death By Love10. In DreamsDisc 2 - Bonus / Live “Master Of The Moon Tour” 2004 / 200501. Heaven and Hell02. Rainbow In The Dark03. Rock and Roll Children04. The Eyes05. Prisoner Of Paradise – studio trackhttps://www.bmg.com / https://www.ronniejamesdio.comMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10