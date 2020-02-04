Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STEREOPHONICS
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEWIS CAPALDI
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WATERPARKS
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARKO HIETALA
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAMA
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FELICE BROTHERS
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUNO MAJOR
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONUMENTS
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAGONFORCE
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOUR OF TOURS
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MAINE
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINA MALY
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EQUILIBRIUM

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Ambush - Infidel

Details
ambush infidel
Artist: Ambush
Title: Infidel
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 13th March 2020
Label: High Roller Records


Album Review

The band I am reviewing right now is called AMBUSH but I saw it coming... In the 2013 Pope Benedict XVI resigned from his job as... well Pope, Edward Snowden uncovered the surveillance program PRISM and five guys from Växjö formed a kick-ass band named AMBUSH. There are nine bands with that name globally according to the Metal archives (two alone in Sweden and also in the US) but I was lucky to get this one. ‘Infidel’ is the band’s third full-length and a very nice one at that: Killer riffing by the six-string squad Hagelin and Engqvist, Sjöjolm’s bass beefs the already strong guitars up to the humanly possible maximum while Fritzson goads them all forward and Jacobsson’s voice soars above all that with apparent ease.

I talk about a nice and tight skill-level that provides the listener with every Heavy Metal ingredient and vitamin needed. Thanks to the sound and quality of the compositions bands like ENFORCER, JUDAS PRIEST and STEELWING come to mind. The JUDAS PRIEST influence was the first thing that came to mind when I first listened to AMBUSH (that sold it instantly). Jacobsson’s voice really reminds me of the big ones in the business of high pitched screams (Halford, Riley, Wikstrand and Carlquist). What I really dig about this record is the excellent timing and the lack of things that bug me. My ear candy track of the night is ‘Heart Of Stone’, check them out and give them love because I said so!


Tracklist

01. Infidel
02. Yperite
03. Leave Them To Die
04. Hellbiter
05. The Summoning
06. The Demon Within
07. A Silent Killer
08. Orin Helm Of War
09. Heart Of Stone
10. Lust For Blood


Line-up

Oskar Jacobsson – Vocals
Adam Hagelin – Guitar
Olof Engqvist – Guitar
Ludwig Sjöholm – Bass
Linus Fritzson – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/Ambushsweden /https://www.hrrecords.de


Cover Picture

ambush infidel


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10


Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Ambush - Infidel