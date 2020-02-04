CD Review: Ambush - Infidel

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STEREOPHONICS
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEWIS CAPALDI
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WATERPARKS
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARKO HIETALA
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAMA
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FELICE BROTHERS
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUNO MAJOR
|Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONUMENTS
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAGONFORCE
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOUR OF TOURS
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MAINE
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINA MALY
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EQUILIBRIUM
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CHAOS THEORY FESTIVAL - London 2020-02-29
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 15 - Deutzen 2020
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2020-08-08 & 09
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2020-07-25 & 26
- Preview WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN - Leipzig 2020
- Preview W-FEST - Waregem 2020
- Preview OWLS'N'BATS Festival - Detmold 2020-07-07
- Preview HURRICANE FESTIVAL - Scheeßel 2020
- Preview ROCK IM PARK - Nuremberg 2020
- Preview NEW WAVES DAY - Oberhausen 2020-05-16
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Mika - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Evan Noct (drums) from Serpent Lord
- Video-Interview: Grabyourface - January 2020
- Live Review: Kettcar - Düsseldorf 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dakota Reyes from Close To Nothing
- Interview: Kim Ljung - December 2019
- CD Review: DIO - Studio Collection 1996 - 2004
- CD Review: Lowrider - Refractions
- CD Review: Fury - Galactic Rock (Single)
- CD Review: Electric Poison - Live Wire
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Matthew Pero (Bass, Vocals) from N O V A
- Live Review: Toyah - London 2020
- CD Review: Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic
- CD Review: Ushikawa - Elephant
- Live Review: While She Sleeps - Cologne 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - The Prophet (Vocals, Guitar, and Programming) from Rave The Reqviem
- Live Review: Clan of Xymox - Wroclaw 2020
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Electronic Gothic album of the year
- Live Review: Fallen Lies - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- CD Review: Keelrider - North
Latest News
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
.
CD Review: Ambush - Infidel
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Ambush
Title: Infidel
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 13th March 2020
Label: High Roller Records
Album Review
The band I am reviewing right now is called AMBUSH but I saw it coming... In the 2013 Pope Benedict XVI resigned from his job as... well Pope, Edward Snowden uncovered the surveillance program PRISM and five guys from Växjö formed a kick-ass band named AMBUSH. There are nine bands with that name globally according to the Metal archives (two alone in Sweden and also in the US) but I was lucky to get this one. ‘Infidel’ is the band’s third full-length and a very nice one at that: Killer riffing by the six-string squad Hagelin and Engqvist, Sjöjolm’s bass beefs the already strong guitars up to the humanly possible maximum while Fritzson goads them all forward and Jacobsson’s voice soars above all that with apparent ease.
I talk about a nice and tight skill-level that provides the listener with every Heavy Metal ingredient and vitamin needed. Thanks to the sound and quality of the compositions bands like ENFORCER, JUDAS PRIEST and STEELWING come to mind. The JUDAS PRIEST influence was the first thing that came to mind when I first listened to AMBUSH (that sold it instantly). Jacobsson’s voice really reminds me of the big ones in the business of high pitched screams (Halford, Riley, Wikstrand and Carlquist). What I really dig about this record is the excellent timing and the lack of things that bug me. My ear candy track of the night is ‘Heart Of Stone’, check them out and give them love because I said so!
Tracklist
01. Infidel
02. Yperite
03. Leave Them To Die
04. Hellbiter
05. The Summoning
06. The Demon Within
07. A Silent Killer
08. Orin Helm Of War
09. Heart Of Stone
10. Lust For Blood
Line-up
Oskar Jacobsson – Vocals
Adam Hagelin – Guitar
Olof Engqvist – Guitar
Ludwig Sjöholm – Bass
Linus Fritzson – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Ambushsweden /https://www.hrrecords.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment