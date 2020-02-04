CD Review: Ambush - Infidel

Artist: AmbushTitle: InfidelGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2020Label: High Roller RecordsThe band I am reviewing right now is called AMBUSH but I saw it coming... In the 2013 Pope Benedict XVI resigned from his job as... well Pope, Edward Snowden uncovered the surveillance program PRISM and five guys from Växjö formed a kick-ass band named AMBUSH. There are nine bands with that name globally according to the Metal archives (two alone in Sweden and also in the US) but I was lucky to get this one. ‘Infidel’ is the band’s third full-length and a very nice one at that: Killer riffing by the six-string squad Hagelin and Engqvist, Sjöjolm’s bass beefs the already strong guitars up to the humanly possible maximum while Fritzson goads them all forward and Jacobsson’s voice soars above all that with apparent ease.I talk about a nice and tight skill-level that provides the listener with every Heavy Metal ingredient and vitamin needed. Thanks to the sound and quality of the compositions bands like ENFORCER, JUDAS PRIEST and STEELWING come to mind. The JUDAS PRIEST influence was the first thing that came to mind when I first listened to AMBUSH (that sold it instantly). Jacobsson’s voice really reminds me of the big ones in the business of high pitched screams (Halford, Riley, Wikstrand and Carlquist). What I really dig about this record is the excellent timing and the lack of things that bug me. My ear candy track of the night is ‘Heart Of Stone’, check them out and give them love because I said so!01. Infidel02. Yperite03. Leave Them To Die04. Hellbiter05. The Summoning06. The Demon Within07. A Silent Killer08. Orin Helm Of War09. Heart Of Stone10. Lust For BloodOskar Jacobsson – VocalsAdam Hagelin – GuitarOlof Engqvist – GuitarLudwig Sjöholm – BassLinus Fritzson – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/Ambushsweden /https://www.hrrecords.deMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10