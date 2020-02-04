CD Review: Dexter Ward - III

Artist: Dexter WardTitle: IIIGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2020Label: No Remorse RecordsDEXTER WARD was formed in Athens, Greece in 2009. 2009 was the year of the last financial crisis, the year of first black US president and the year the King of Pop died. The five guys from Athens are obviously fans of the cult novelist H.P Lovecraft. DEXTER WARD is one of his characters starring in the short story: ‘The Case of Charles Dexter Ward’. The record I am now dealing with clearly deals mostly with fantasy stories as you guessed the moment you read the name of song number five (‘Conan The Barbarian’). As much as I enjoy fantasy and comics I have to admit that I have special requirements: don’t fuck up the tribute!The text of mentioned song is a good one with one big think that bugged me a second: The mention of Valhalla in the context of a Conan song is rubbish, there are no Nordic gods in that time and place, there is only one god that Conan serves and his name is Crom! Aside from that ‘III’ is pretty cool, Dexter’s vocals are passionate and powerful and the band plays on a high level, smooth guitars a fat bass and drums that would motivate the Valusian slaves to grind themselves to dust rowing their mighty ships toward Grondar. Sorry for the Nerd-mode but some things are close to the heart, partly I can dig this but all in all I am not sold this time because it does not push the right buttons.01. Return Of The Blades02. Soldiers Of Light03. In The Days Of Epic Metal04. The Eyes Of Merlin05. Conan The Barbarian06. The Dragon Of The Mist07. Reign Of The White Knight08. The DemonslayerMark Dexter – VocalsManolis Karazeris – GuitarsAkis Pastras – GuitarsJohn Tsimas – BassStelios Darakis – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/Dexterwardmetal /https://www.noremorse.grMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10