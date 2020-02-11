CD Review: DeadRisen - DeadRisen

Artist: DeadRisenTitle: DeadRisenGenre: Progressive Power MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2020Label: AFM RecordsDear readers: from the East Coast Tri-State area of The USA RoD and I introduce you to DEADRISEN! Formed in 2019 by Rod Rivera (RIVERA / BOMMA) and Mike Lepond (SYMPHONY X) with the incredible Will Shaw on vocals, Tony Stahl on keyboard and Dan Prestup on drums. DEADRISEN play Power Metal with the maximum level of progressiveness, imagine SPOCK’S BRAED having a love child with SYMPHONY X. Instrumentally this is upper class without a doubt and as much as I love progressive music it often lacks catchiness due to the sheer complexity of the compositions and the rhythmic transitions that often dominate the overall musical approach. If you don’t need the typical structures to enjoy a band’s sound then this might be up your alley. Shaw on vocals is a mixture of Russel Allen with a DIO moment here and there, the Keyboard is used quite heavily but in a way that feels very organic and serves the music. All in all this is well made music by very talented artists but like with SYMPHONY X the music does not manage to emotionally trigger me.01. Risen Death A D02. Prophecy03. Destiny04. The Maker05. Reach For The Sun06. Visions07. Chains Of Time08. Fear And Fury09. But You10. For Whom The Bell TollsWill Shaw – VocalsRod Rivera – GuitarsMike Lepond – BassTony Stahl – KeyboardsDan Prestup – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/deadrisenband / https://www.instagram.com/deadrisenbandMusic: 6Sound: 8Total: 7 / 10