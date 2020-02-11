Latest Raffles

CD Review: DeadRisen - DeadRisen

Details
deadrisen st
Artist: DeadRisen
Title: DeadRisen
Genre: Progressive Power Metal
Release Date: 13th March 2020
Label: AFM Records


Album Review

Dear readers: from the East Coast Tri-State area of The USA RoD and I introduce you to DEADRISEN! Formed in 2019 by Rod Rivera (RIVERA / BOMMA) and Mike Lepond (SYMPHONY X) with the incredible Will Shaw on vocals, Tony Stahl on keyboard and Dan Prestup on drums. DEADRISEN play Power Metal with the maximum level of progressiveness, imagine SPOCK’S BRAED having a love child with SYMPHONY X. Instrumentally this is upper class without a doubt and as much as I love progressive music it often lacks catchiness due to the sheer complexity of the compositions and the rhythmic transitions that often dominate the overall musical approach. If you don’t need the typical structures to enjoy a band’s sound then this might be up your alley. Shaw on vocals is a mixture of Russel Allen with a DIO moment here and there, the Keyboard is used quite heavily but in a way that feels very organic and serves the music. All in all this is well made music by very talented artists but like with SYMPHONY X the music does not manage to emotionally trigger me.


Tracklist

01. Risen Death A D
02. Prophecy
03. Destiny
04. The Maker
05. Reach For The Sun
06. Visions
07. Chains Of Time
08. Fear And Fury
09. But You
10. For Whom The Bell Tolls


Line-up

Will Shaw – Vocals
Rod Rivera – Guitars
Mike Lepond – Bass
Tony Stahl – Keyboards
Dan Prestup – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/deadrisenband / https://www.instagram.com/deadrisenband


Cover Picture

deadrisen st


Rating

Music: 6
Sound: 8
Total: 7 / 10




