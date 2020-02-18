CD Review: Apeirage - Raging Storm

Artist: ApeirageTitle: Raging StormGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 19th October 2019Label: Self-releasedJust the other day I was asked to do a review of a band named APEIRAGE, led by jack of all trades Jürgen Dachl (BACKBONE, CROWN, DIABOLUS DUST, EL-K-MINO, FLOOD OF AGES, SARATOGA, STORMHAMMER): This five-piece melodic Thrash outfit from Munich, Bavaria just released their debut full-length last October. The band name merges the words Aspeiron (Greek for Infinity) with Age/Rage to describe the musical approach of the band as they label themselves as: powerful & furious, versatile & unpredictable, melodic & brutal - beyond any classification.I cannot confirm the part with the impossibility to classify them as it is my damn job to frame music with my words to explain why people should or should not buy it. Yes, the music is Thrash and it is melodic in parts and even a bit on the progressive side. What bothers me a bit is that I miss the common theme, the obvious direction of the compositions. To withdraw from classification is not in all cases a good thing, there are good songs and there are chaotic ones. The song ‘Fallen Angel’ is very chaotic and fails to appeal to me because there are too many elements driving into different directions without sense. I really dig ‘Deconstruction of Dreams’ because it is quite the other end of the spectrum, catchy and straight forward. You, dear reader, will have to form your own opinion after listening to ‘Raging Storm’ of APEIRAGE.01. Storm Requiem02. Annihilation of Life03. Deconstruction of Dreams04. Raging Storm05. Annihilation of Death06. Masked Jackyls07. Faceless Gods08. Fallen Angel09. Let my River flowJürgen Dachl – VocalsRobin Fischer – GuitarsMax Wopinski – GuitarsMaxi Leupelt – DrumsJörg “Josè” Seiler – Basshttps://www.facebook.com/APEIRAGE / https://www.instagram.com/apeirageMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10