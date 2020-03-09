CD Review: Bonsai Kitten - Love And Let Die

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Mar 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STONEFIELD
|Mon Mar 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA FEAT. SEVERIJA
|Mon Mar 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KATJA KRASAVICE
|Tue Mar 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(TR) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Tue Mar 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BOY PABLO
|Tue Mar 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE BIG MOON
|Tue Mar 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IAMDDB
|Tue Mar 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RISING MERCH FACES OF DEATH 2020 WITH DECAPITATED AND MORE
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NOTD
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THUMPER
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: YELAWOLF
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILLIAM SHATNER presents Star Trek II
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MEUTE
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FiNCH ASOZiAL
|Wed Mar 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BERANGER
|Thu Mar 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GHOSTEMANE
|Thu Mar 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHARLIE CUNNINGHAM
|Thu Mar 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: B-TIGHT
|Thu Mar 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BERANGER
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Dortmund 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Frankfurt 2020-04-09
- Preview DORO - Heidelberg 2020-04-05
- Preview MARKY RAMONE - Munich 2020-07-05
- Preview WASP - Munich 2020-10-17
- Preview AXEL RUDI PELL - Munich 2020-05-04
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Leipzig 2020-04-25
- Preview EVANESCENCE & WITHIN TEMPTATION - Leipzig 2020-04-18
- Preview KNORKATOR - Leipzig 2020-04-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Wulfpäck - War Ain’t Over!
- CD Review: Fugitive Droids - Boot Cycle
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Into The Storm (Deluxe Edition)
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Game Of Sins
- CD Review: Freeways - True Bearings
- Live Review: Kvelertak - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- Live Review: Highly Suspect - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Unity, The - Pride
- Live Review: Royal Republic - Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Zweite Jugend - Die ganze Nacht
- Interview: Covenant - February 2020
- Live Review: Nada Surf - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Stonus - Aphasia
- CD Review: Arcane Tyrant - ...The War Rages On
- CD Review: Scenius - Glass Rain
- Live Review: Rhapsody Of Fire - London 2020
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - London 2020
- Live Review: Thy Art Is Murder - Oberhausen 2020
- CD Review: Cardinals Folly - Defying The Righteous Way
- CD Review: Warpstorm - Discontinuity
Latest News
- IAMX - Releases acoustic album and returns to German stages!
- JOACHIM WITT - New Album “Rübezahls Rückkehr” (3 Apr 2020 / Ventil / The Orchard / Sony)
- BLACK NAIL CABARET - “Gods Verging On Sanity” to be released May 8, 2020
- SÜNDENKLANG - New album “Jahresringe” to be released on April 17 via Drakkar Entertainmen / Soulfood Music
- KANGA - ‘Eternal Daughter’ reissue with new bonus tracks via Artoffact Records approved by Gary Numan
- THE DEAD DAISIES - Sign worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records, UMG
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Limp Bizkit and many more acts complete the Highfield line-up
- SEADRAKE - In the studio and live in Athens with Ginger Khan (former singer of PRIEST)
- TAKIDA - Ticket sales for spring European shows are running fast!
- DARK SPRING FESTIVAL 2020 - Complete information
- HEAVEN SHALL BURN - Announce exclusive release shows for Germany!
- ANTIMATTER - Anniversary Shows
- FULL METAL HOLIDAY 2020 - Destination Mallorca announce more bands
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New acts confirmed
- SPARKS - Legendary bands announces release of their new album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
- DEATHSTARS - Postpone their European tour and unleash new tour dates!
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
.
CD Review: Bonsai Kitten - Love And Let Die
- Details
- Written by Philipp Röttgers
-
Artist: Bonsai Kitten
Title: Love And Let Die
Genre: Punk
Release Date: 13th March 2020
Label: Sunny Bastards Records
Album Review
‘Love And Let Die’ is the fifth album by BONSAI KITTEN. The band from Berlin went through some changes lately. The founder of BONSAI KITTEN is singer and powerhouse Tiger Lilly Marleen. For the new line-up she brought in Marc Reigns (MORGOTH / DESTRUCTION) on drums, who definitely brings in some metal influences, and Wallys (V8WANKERS / PSYCHOPUNCH) on guitar, who also produced the record. Bass player Spoox (FEELING B) is part of the band for five years and adds his own style with a three-string-bass sound. This foursome has released a powerful new record.
Right from the first song onwards we learn who is the boss here: Tiger Lilly Marleen has a strong and wonderful voice and everything is based around her singing. The atmosphere is described as a mixture of the spirits of “Woodstock and Wacken”. This is somehow appropriate. There is some heaviness in the music (probably due to the new members) and there is some punk-like attitude there as well. Tiger Lilly Marleen sings about love, but also about death and hope. A good example for the album’s style is the single ‘Limit To Your Love’ with its catch refrain that keeps spinning in your head for hours.
There is basically not one bad track on the record, but an overall attitude of freedom. There is the epic ‘The Devil Inside You’, which is followed by the quiet, piano-driven ‘Second Self’. There is the punk cover of CREAM’s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’, followed by the epic title track ‘Love And Let Die’, which is named after the Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’ and gives all the musicians the opportunity to shine. ‘Now Or Never’ is a duet between Tiger Lilly Marleen and PSYCHOPUNCH frontman Jarmo Mäkkeli. The song is a real hymn and will be released as the second single from the album.
The whole album is a joyful celebration of life. As a listener, you realize that the band really celebrates their music. If you ever get the possibility to see them live, do it! The hot show is absolutely worth it!
Tracklist
01. Dead Man Walking
02. Limit To Your Love
03. I Have Freedom
04. The Devil Inside You
05. Second Self
06. Give Me What I Want
07. One In A Million
08. Now Or Never
09. Sunshine Of Your Love
10. Love And Let Die
11. Last Days On Earth
Line-up
Tiger Lilly Marleen – Vocals
Wally – Guitar
Marc Reign – Drums
Spoxx – Bass
Website
https://www.bonsai-kitten.de / https://www.facebook.com/BonsaiKittenBand
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment