CD Review: Cerebus - From Beyond The Vault Door

Artist: CerebusTitle: From Beyond The Vault DoorGenre: Heavy Metal / Power MetalRelease Date: 2nd August 2019Label: Heaven and Hell RecordsBow down before the gods of obscure reissues: Heaven and Hell Records! This time around I listen to CEREBUS. CEREBUS is a 5-piece band from Greensboro, North Carolina that has recorded three demos, 2 EPs and a full length from 1984 - 1991. Let’s look what Jeremy Golden of Heaven and Hell Records has to say about his endeavour to get his hands on the desired song material:“For several years H&H Records would bring up with members of the band the idea of properly reissuing the U.S. Metal classic ‘Too Late to Pray’. However, nothing ever seemed to come of it. Sometime back in 2016, the label began to look back into the possibility of such a project with more seriousness than ever before. It seemed the timing was right for such an endeavour. We never expected that it would lead to other releases and a resurrected band. When we began the project three years ago it was revealed to us that the band were sitting on several early unreleased recordings. These recordings span the years that CEREBUS were active from the early 1980s and into the early 1990s. Many of which had never been properly archived and several are still unlabelled and still have not yet been gone through.These recordings demonstrated a hard-working band who knew their craft and created well-structured catch Heavy Metal and Hard Rock songs with very deep hooks. Each composition honoured the band’s influences of both NWOBHM and British Classic Rock. Here is a collection of just some of the recordings chosen by the band for this release. Coming from various sources, all have been cleaned up as best as possible for this collective presentation. Audio quality varies throughout but it is important to bear in mind that these recordings are old demos and rehearsal tapes that were never intended for release. We know that fans will enjoy hearing these rare recordings.”Thanks for all the time, blood and sweat Jeremy! To describe CEREBUS’ sound is a quest of its own as there are lots of influences to be discovered. On the one hand the band’s love for the NWOBHM is obvious but on the other hand I can detect influences of 70s and 80s bands galore - ‘American Dream’ reminds of DEEP PURPLE, ‘Gone Away’ has a vibe that lets you think of WHITESNAKE and even MR BIG (thx to Board’s vocals). All in all, I am a big fan of CEREBUS’ sound and songs and cannot await the new material.01. Long Time Comin’ 198402. Gone Away 198403. She Burns 198504. Out In The Streets 198605. Never Look Back 198606. Losers and Winners 1987'/8807. A Cry For Help 1987'/8808. Dyin’ Inside 1987'/8809. In The End 1987'/8810. Reflections 1987'/8811. Change For The Worse 1987'/8812. Come Rock the Night 198413. No Secret 198514. We Stand Alone 198615. Don’t Go To Sleep 198616. American Dream 198617. Call to ArmsEric Burgess – BassScott Board – VocalsJoby Barker – DrumsChris Pennell – GuitarsAndy Huffine – Guitarshttps://heavenandhellrecords.bandcamp.com /www.heavenandhellrecords.comMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10