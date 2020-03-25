CD Review: Dagger - Deep Cuts ‘89 - ‘99

Artist: DaggerTitle: Deep Cuts ‘89 - ‘99Genre: Progressive Rock / Hard RockRelease Date: 15th March 2019Label: Heaven and Hell RecordsThis five piece band was a thing in the late 80s, another obscure but awesome band from Heaven and Hell Records treasure chest. DAGGER was formed in the winter of 1987 in Baltimore, Maryland. Let’s check the press text:“In 1989 the band enter the studio to lay down 6-tracks for an EP titled ‘Dream Stealer’ that would be entirely self-produced and released by the band. The release would only help the band’s reputation grow as it out sale major releases in local record stores. Along with their growing live audiences and radio play across the country things were only looking up for DAGGER. ...Then the 90s happened. Three-fourths of the band would continue on into the next decade under the new name HIGH BRIDGE and with a slight direction change in sound that still showed where the band originally came from. By the end of the decade HIGH BRIDGE would release their debut album ‘The Gift’ that would see little to no distribution and is now extremely difficult to find.”So, yeah like with many others that started a career in music in the late 80s these dudes did not get the chance they deserved, cutting their career short but hey it seems they are back and want to give it another shot. Tracks 9-17 were recorded and performed under the new band name HIGH BRIDGE. DAGGER sometimes sound a bit like QUEENSRYCHE thanks to vocalist Rob Olds. Check out DAGGER, long live the 90s!01. Enchant Me02. Call On The Brave03. Let’s Party04. Lasting Love05. Fight06. Take Me07. No One To Blame09. Feeling10. Her Eyes11. The Gift12. Irony13. Haunted14. She Said15. Addicted16. She Said (extended version)17. Stuck In Her CavePhil Mahoney – BassBarry Moss – DrumsJohn Lejnar – GuitarsPaul Leopardi – GuitarsRob Olds – Vocalshttps://heavenandhellrecords.bandcamp.com / https://www.heavenandhellrecords.comMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10