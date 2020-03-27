CD Review: Birthday Massacre, The - Diamonds

Artist: The Birthday MassacreTitle: DiamondsGenre: Synth RockRelease Date: 27th March 2020Label: Metropolis RecordsTHE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE are back with a new album, called ‘Diamonds’. ‘Diamonds’ is the 8th album in the discography of the outstanding Goth & Synth Rock band that was founded in 1999 and initially called IMAGICA. Their last album, ‘Under Your Spell’, was released in 2017 as a crowdfunding project. The project goal was funded the same day as the campaign went online. Along with many headliner shows, THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE joined on tour bands like AESTHETIC PERFECTION, DAS ICH, JESUS ON EXTASY, DOPE STARS INC., CELLDWELLER or EMILIE AUTUMN. They were supposed to go on the North America ‘Diamonds’ tour from the 27th March starting at Dark Side Of The Con. Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak this tour leg has been postponed as many other shows that were scheduled for spring 2020 worldwide. An UK tour is announced for November 2020.‘Diamonds’ includes nine songs and the first thought when the albums starts it the signature sound of THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE that comes through immediately. The characteristic synth melodies are matching instantly Chibi’s playful and melodic vocals. ‘Enter’ as the first song starts fast without a long instrumental introduction. ‘The Sky WIll Turn’ has a more “monumental” sound and is one of these songs that will stuck into your head latest when you listen it for the second time. Very catchy, hymn-a-like and hope rising.The title song ‘Diamonds’ is more on the Dark Wave side and while listening to the album I can’t stop thinking that this album makes me travel back in time about ten to fifteen years ago when I discovered THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE with their album ‘Violet’ - unmistakable sound, all still being amazing in 2020. ‘Run’ is probably for me the most outstanding track of the release along with ‘The Sky Will Turn’ - the energy of the refrain is straightforward and the music itself plays well alongside the Dark Wave and Synth Pop paths. All the little details make the songs worth listening to over and over again and will most definitely make it into one or another DJ playlist (once we will go out again to party in our favourite clubs as the pandemic outbreak will hopefully find an end in the not-so-far-future).It is actually pretty weird to listen to an album that reminds so much of your personal teenager years 15 years ago while the world outside is so much upside-down. Maybe it is exactly what makes it feel so good and comfy to listen to it. When you’d ask me what the music of THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE would look like: sparkling, shiny darkness that fills the heart with all the beauty we see in the Dark & Goth Wave music, the real diamonds.‘Flashback’ is sensual, grown-up, seductive that would make a great soundtrack for a thrilling, dark movie. All the 80ies Synth Pop vibes for ‘The Last Goodbye’ and the light and beautiful vocals by Chibi and the reviewer making another chair dance. ‘Crush’ is a slower track, relaxed chill-out vibes all-over. Harder guitar riffs on ‘Mirrors’ and diving into Industrial Rock spheres with this song - another one for a movie soundtrack - how about an action movie here? The footsteps and the breath noise at the end of the song make the assumption of the song being part of a movie soundtrack even stronger.The last song of the album ‘Parallel Worlds’ is a beautiful, fragile ballad - reminding of the world outside of the headphones being so weird and different right now - and music still being able to create a parallel world to hide inside even in these surreal times, giving comfort and creating a safe place inside our own inner world. Stay safe and keep listening to music.01. Enter02. The Sky Will Turn03. Diamonds04. Run05. Flashback06. The Last Goodbye07. Crush08. Mirrors09. Parallel WorldsChibi – VocalsRainbow – Guitars, programming, vocalsM. Falcore – GuitarsRhim – DrumsOwen – KeyboardsNate Manor – Basshttp://www.thebirthdaymassacre.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheBirthdayMassacreMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10