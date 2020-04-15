CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times

Artist: Axel Rudi PellTitle: Sign Of the TimesGenre: Heavy Metal / Power MetalRelease Date: 8th May 2020Label: Steamhammer / SPVThis Rock and Roll legend was forged in the coal mines of Bochum, North-Rhine-Westphalia in 1989, after Axel left STEELER in 1989 he decided to go solo and rock under his full name AXEL RUDI PELL. The new record, ‘Sign Of The Times’, is the 19th full-length record of AXEL RUDI PELL and the 13th with Doernberg and Gioeli on board (the 4th for Rondinelli). I for one always really liked Gioeli’s voice quite a bit (to think that he is in the band for 22 years now is crazy). Quality-wise this band never failed to meet and surpass the standards (Bobby Rondinelli alone is a legend, having played in WARLOCK, BLACK SABBATH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE LIZARDS, RIOT V and RAINBOW).The whole line-up consists of Heavy Metal veterans. The only downside is that the music is a bit too homogenic but that is the only thing to point out negatively. If you like Hard Rock and Power Metal you will have fun with this band and their dozens of high-quality songs. It is, as always, audible that Pell is a big fan of Ritchie Blackmore (kick-ass string wizards both of them). So, guys and girls if you dig bands like: RAINBOW. DIO, JORN or FIFTH ANGEL you should really check out ‘Sign Of The Times’.01. The Black Serenade (Intro)02. Gunfire03. Bad Reputation04. Sign Of The Times05. The End Of The Line06. As Blind As A Fool Can Be07. Wings Of The Storm08. Waiting For Your Call09. Living In A Dream10. Into The FireJohnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing VocalsAxel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm and Acoustic GuitarsFerdy Doernberg - KeyboardsVolker Krawczak - BassBobby Rondinelli - Drumshttps://www.axel-rudi-pell.de / https://axelrudipell.bandcamp.comMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10