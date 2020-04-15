Latest Raffles
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times
Artist: Axel Rudi Pell
Title: Sign Of the Times
Genre: Heavy Metal / Power Metal
Release Date: 8th May 2020
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
This Rock and Roll legend was forged in the coal mines of Bochum, North-Rhine-Westphalia in 1989, after Axel left STEELER in 1989 he decided to go solo and rock under his full name AXEL RUDI PELL. The new record, ‘Sign Of The Times’, is the 19th full-length record of AXEL RUDI PELL and the 13th with Doernberg and Gioeli on board (the 4th for Rondinelli). I for one always really liked Gioeli’s voice quite a bit (to think that he is in the band for 22 years now is crazy). Quality-wise this band never failed to meet and surpass the standards (Bobby Rondinelli alone is a legend, having played in WARLOCK, BLACK SABBATH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE LIZARDS, RIOT V and RAINBOW).
The whole line-up consists of Heavy Metal veterans. The only downside is that the music is a bit too homogenic but that is the only thing to point out negatively. If you like Hard Rock and Power Metal you will have fun with this band and their dozens of high-quality songs. It is, as always, audible that Pell is a big fan of Ritchie Blackmore (kick-ass string wizards both of them). So, guys and girls if you dig bands like: RAINBOW. DIO, JORN or FIFTH ANGEL you should really check out ‘Sign Of The Times’.
Tracklist
01. The Black Serenade (Intro)
02. Gunfire
03. Bad Reputation
04. Sign Of The Times
05. The End Of The Line
06. As Blind As A Fool Can Be
07. Wings Of The Storm
08. Waiting For Your Call
09. Living In A Dream
10. Into The Fire
Line-up
Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals
Axel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm and Acoustic Guitars
Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards
Volker Krawczak - Bass
Bobby Rondinelli - Drums
Website
https://www.axel-rudi-pell.de / https://axelrudipell.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
