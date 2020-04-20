Latest Raffles

CD Review: Defender - Beyond Darkness
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Defender
Title: Beyond Darkness
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 13th December 2019
Label: Self- Released
Album Review
Any band that is named after a song of one of my all-time favourites is up to a good start. Ladies and gentlemen, I present: DEFENDER! Of course, I think or hope they named themselves after one of the most epic songs from MANOWAR (if not the case, pls correct me discreetly). These four young men formed this rocking band in 2016, in 2018 the first EP named ‘Rising High’ saw the light of the day. The two songs from the single ‘Beyond Darkness’ have a nice NWoTHM feel to it, one of the bigger influences seem to be ENFORCER and bands like NIGHT DEMON, the style is rather classic, up-tempo metal with speed metal tendencies here and there. The compositions are dominated by impellent guitars, hooks galore and tunes that are so catchy you have to use the word hymn. The two-song single is meant to be a mere foretaste of the coming beast of an album, if they can keep up the pace, quality and raw energy that is clearly audible in just these two songs we, the Heavy Metal scene, are in for a treat. Check out DEFENDER and support them over the web shop and Bandcamp.
Tracklist
01. Beyond Darkness
02. Speechless Dynamite
Line-up
Fabian Bartl – Bass
Hannes Stengel – Drums
Christoph Ott – Guitars
Dennis Bauer – Vocals, Guitars
Website
https://defender-metal.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/defendermetal / http://defender-metal.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
