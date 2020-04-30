CD Review: Eisenhauer - Blessed be the Hunter

Artist: EisenhauerTitle: Blessed be the HunterGenre: Classic Heavy Metal / DoomRelease Date: 6th June 2020Label: Rafchild RecordsHey there folks, tonight on this channel: EISENHAUER from Kaufbeuren near the north-western border of the Bavarian Allgau. EISENHAUER was formed in 2007 and listening to them I get the strong feeling they really love GRAND MAGUS (like me). Every band that uses terms and song titles like ‘Ode to the Hammer’ are in my good books. Waxe’s voice is used in a style that instantly reminds you of JB Christoffersen, Asche’s bass lines are thick and heavy like anacondas slowly curling through the melodies, the guitars are tuned down and give you that BLACK SABBATH feeling on top of the GRAND MAGUS meets DANZIG cake (a bit of MUSTASCH is also to be found in that mix but mostly it is GRAND MAGUS and DANZIG I hear and feel here vibe-wise) not to forget the drums of Hel battered in by Johann Bechteler. ‘Blessed be the Hunter’ is EISENHAUER’s second full-length record to date and it is a convincing piece of music I have to say. My personal favourites are ‘Wild Boar Banner’ and ‘Cult’ both are hymns in their own right. If you dig the mentioned bands and love to feel like a Viking while listening to the music of your choice you should thank Odin for EISENHAUER and buy their music.01. Priestess of Delight02. Gods of Pain03. Release the Beast04. Sun Under My Breast05. Wild Boar Banner06. Ghost Warrior07.Ode to the Hammer08. Mountain09. Tyrannus10. CultChristian “Waxe” Wagner - Vocals, GuitarSimon Bihlmayer - GuitarThomas “Ase” Aschermann - BassJohann Bechteler - Drumswww.facebook.com/eisenhauermetal / https://eisenhauermetal.bandcamp.comMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10