CD Review: Black Knight - Road To Victory

Artist: Black KnightTitle: Road To VictoryGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 26th June 2020Label: Pure Steel RecordsBlast from the Past Pt. 34.5! Tonight on my headphones: Amsterdam’s BLACK KNIGHT! At first the usual press text, this time from Pure Steel Records: “BLACK KNIGHT reach for the stars again. The formation from Amsterdam, founded in 1981, starts its big comeback this year. After two demos in the 1980s and early 1990s, the classic debut ´Tales From The Darkside´ (1999) and its successor ´The Beast Inside´ (2007) concluded a glorious band phase. Now the only remaining original member, drummer Rudo Plooy, has returned with a new team and a new long player named ‘Road To Victory’.Guitarist Gert Jan Vis (3RD MACHINE) was already involved in the nineties and bassist Ron Heikens (PROFOUND) has been with the band for a number of years too. Guitarist Ruben Raadschelders and Singer David Marcelis (LORD VOLTURE, THORIUM), on the other hand, joined more recently in 2017. And what did BLACK KNIGHT produce in the studio? Their third full-length is rigged with classic heavy metal. Stunning twin guitars that express the eighties’ flair in melodic runs and a singer who moves powerfully in medium and high pitches. ‘Road To Victory’ sounds so stylish as if the last three decades haven’t existed at all!”Do you folks know what I like? A press-text that is neither cringe worthy nor blatantly lying about a band or the presented record and this is a good one. The Music on this record is right out of a time capsule from 1982: kick-ass classic hymns, shredding guitar solos, great old-school lyrics that are perfect in their die-hard 80s worshipping imperfectness and a bass/ drums duo that perfectly supply the essential rhythmic guidance the melody driven freaks on six-string and vocal duty need. The songs are so retro that you really struggle to realize that this is a modern production and that is exactly what I love about this. At times you get heavily reminded on IRON MAIDEN or QUEENSRYCHE but even a bit of old-school HELLOWEEN can be found here. Check out BLACK KNIGHT right now!01. Road To Victory02. Legend03. Pendragon04. Thousand Faces05. My Beautiful Daughters06. Crossing The Rubicon07. Primal Power08. The One To BlameDavid Marcelis – Lead VocalsRuben Raadschelders – GuitarsGertjan Vis – GuitarsRon Heikens – Bass GuitarRudo Plooy – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/Black-Knight-143989225677932/Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10