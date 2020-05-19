Latest Raffles

CD Review: Black Knight - Road To Victory

Details
blackknight roadtovictory
Artist: Black Knight
Title: Road To Victory
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th June 2020
Label: Pure Steel Records


Album Review

Blast from the Past Pt. 34.5! Tonight on my headphones: Amsterdam’s BLACK KNIGHT! At first the usual press text, this time from Pure Steel Records: “BLACK KNIGHT reach for the stars again. The formation from Amsterdam, founded in 1981, starts its big comeback this year. After two demos in the 1980s and early 1990s, the classic debut ´Tales From The Darkside´ (1999) and its successor ´The Beast Inside´ (2007) concluded a glorious band phase. Now the only remaining original member, drummer Rudo Plooy, has returned with a new team and a new long player named ‘Road To Victory’.

Guitarist Gert Jan Vis (3RD MACHINE) was already involved in the nineties and bassist Ron Heikens (PROFOUND) has been with the band for a number of years too. Guitarist Ruben Raadschelders and Singer David Marcelis (LORD VOLTURE, THORIUM), on the other hand, joined more recently in 2017. And what did BLACK KNIGHT produce in the studio? Their third full-length is rigged with classic heavy metal. Stunning twin guitars that express the eighties’ flair in melodic runs and a singer who moves powerfully in medium and high pitches. ‘Road To Victory’ sounds so stylish as if the last three decades haven’t existed at all!”

Do you folks know what I like? A press-text that is neither cringe worthy nor blatantly lying about a band or the presented record and this is a good one. The Music on this record is right out of a time capsule from 1982: kick-ass classic hymns, shredding guitar solos, great old-school lyrics that are perfect in their die-hard 80s worshipping imperfectness and a bass/ drums duo that perfectly supply the essential rhythmic guidance the melody driven freaks on six-string and vocal duty need. The songs are so retro that you really struggle to realize that this is a modern production and that is exactly what I love about this. At times you get heavily reminded on IRON MAIDEN or QUEENSRYCHE but even a bit of old-school HELLOWEEN can be found here. Check out BLACK KNIGHT right now!


Tracklist

01. Road To Victory
02. Legend
03. Pendragon
04. Thousand Faces
05. My Beautiful Daughters
06. Crossing The Rubicon
07. Primal Power
08. The One To Blame


Line-up

David Marcelis – Lead Vocals
Ruben Raadschelders – Guitars
Gertjan Vis – Guitars
Ron Heikens – Bass Guitar
Rudo Plooy – Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/Black-Knight-143989225677932/


Cover Picture

blackknight roadtovictory


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10

