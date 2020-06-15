CD Review: Conjuring Fate - Curse Of The Fallen

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CELINE DION - New German Dates for 2021
- Preview DRIVE-IN CONCERTS - Petange June 2020
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Worldwide Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-26
- Preview AMORPHIS - Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-03 & 04
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2021-07-21
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-09-09
- CANCELLED: Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Coltre - Under The Influence EP
- CD Review: Various Artists - The Epic Side Of Metal Vol. 1
- CD Review: Dreamlord - Disciples Of War
- CD Review: Laibach - Party Songs
- CD Review: My Heavy Memory - Clarity
- CD Review: Defazer - Burning Horizon
- CD Review: Northern Crown - In A Pallid Shadow
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - May 2020
- CD Review: Mothers Of The Land - Hunting Grounds
- CD Review: Avian - Avian EP
- CD Review: Various Artists - Essential NWoBHM - The Best Of Neat Records
- CD Review: Poison Asp - Beyond the Walls of Sleep - The Complete Work
- CD Review: Saint’s Anger - Danger Metal (remastered)
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Teppo ”Waara” Ristola (drums) from Paara, Lost In Grey, Kaija K. Kojootti, The Top Guns, Where’s My Bible, Waara
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - Festivals 2020
- CD Review: Warrior - Boudica
- Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - March & April 2020
- CD Review: Witchfynde - Lords Of Sin - 35th Anniversary
- CD Review: Danzig - Sings Elvis
- CD Review: Hyperion - Into The Maelstrom
Latest News
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up News and Digital Festival 2020!
- THE OTHER - The new album “Haunted” is out today!
- SÜNDENKLANG - Release second single “Vergeben & Vergessen“
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - System Of A Down, Green Day and Volbeat confirmed!
- PORTION CONTROL - New Album “Head Buried” out June 26, 2020 via Progress Productions
- ERASURE - New Album “The Neon” in August
- PAIN - To play 360° virtual reality concert in the legendary Abyss Studio
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 - “The Greatest Rock Hits Tour!” dates with star guest: Joey Tempest (EUROPE)
- ESKIMO CALLBOY - Unveil new singer, release of new EP announced for September
- THE OTHER - Release their new single “Turn It Louder”
- SUMMER BREEZE - Starts supporter program and ticket reversal
- HIGHFIELD 2021 - Almost all acts already confirmed
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up remains complete, all bands of 2020 now confirmed for 2021!
- M’ERA LUNA 2021 - All acts remain loyal to their fans
- CANCELLED: DIARY OF DREAMS - Concert live at the drive-in theatre
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - Premier new video “Zero Gravity” on 5 June 2020 19:30
- TRACE KOTIK - Present new single and video for “100”
- JOYCE - Present video for “Heart In A Shell”
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Stossgebet”
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - Ticket Update and date for 2021!
.
CD Review: Conjuring Fate - Curse Of The Fallen
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Conjuring Fate
Title: Curse Of The Fallen
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 15th November 2019
Label: Pure Steel Records
Album Review
It is a seldom thing to review bands from Northern Ireland (Belfast to be precise). I don’t know the reason but I just don’t come across many musicians from that area. CONJURING FATE is an exception from that rule. Formed in 2005, ‘Curse Of The Fallen’ is their second full-length record to date.
In 2019, I was made aware that there is a band I should check out (the contact came from a mutual friend on Instagram). The new record was not done so I could not do one of my brilliantly written reviews at that time and because I involved myself with a lot of work both the band and me had soon forgotten our digital encounter. It was just lately that I read a few reviews and lots of praise about CONJURING FATE and their record, ‘Curse Of The Fallen’, and once again I got quite curious and wanted to have a go at the material myself. Luckily, I caught Phil Horner on the right foot and finally got my hands on this sweet stuff. So, let’s get a look at the press text:
“Hailing from the North coast of Northern Ireland, CONJURING FATE bring classic Heavy Metal in epic proportions! This highly energetic Heavy Metal band from Co. Antrim Northern Ireland was originally formed in 2005 by guitarist Phil Horner and vocalist Tommy Daly. Born from the love of all things Metal, guitarist Karl Gibson, bassist Steve Legear, and drummer Niall McGrotty joined forces to bring this Metal machine to the stage once again! Their style of Heavy Metal has been compared to bands such as IRON MAIDEN, ELIXIR & HELLOWEEN.”
I, myself also think that the musical approach of CONJURING FATE has a bit of a Teutonic sound to it sometimes like a mix of GRAVEDIGGER, SAXON and IRON MAIDEN would sound: heavy, old-school, very melodic and catchy as hell. Daly’s voice pretty much reminds me of Byford’s pipes to be honest, the less classic approach when it comes to pace and rhythm is what sets CONJURING FATE apart from bands that only do good worshipping. Every involved musician is pretty skilled in my book but I have to take up the cudgels on behalf of Niall Mc Grotty: his drumming is killer and if CONJURING FATE ever do the PANTERA trick and decide to go into a Thrash / Groove Metal direction he will be up to the task immediately. Check out CONJURING FATE if you like NWOBHM inspired metal with a modern touch to it.
Tracklist
01. The Premonition
02. Burn The Witch
03. Voodoo Wrath
04. Midnight Skies
05. Journey’s End
06. Daughter Of The Everglades
07. Night Of The Knives
08. No Escape
09. Children Of The Night
10. Original Sin
Line-up
Phil Horner – Guitars
Tommy Daly – Vocals
Steve Leager – Bass
Karl Gibson – Guitars
Niall Mc Grotty – Drums
Website
https://www.conjuringfate.com / https://www.facebook.com/ConjuringFate
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment