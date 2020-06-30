Latest Raffles

CD Review: Canedy - Warrior

Details
canedy warrior
Artist: Canedy
Title: Warrior
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 8th May 2020
Label: Sleaszy Rider Records


Album Review

If you know THE RODS you surely know Carl Canedy drummer and producer of well-known bands like: ANTHRAX, OVERKILL, BLUE CHEER, POSSESSED. Described as a talented musician producer and overall nice bloke he made his mark in the metal scene for a few decades now. ‘Warrior’ is the second outing of his self-titled band CANEDY. Let’s take a look at an excerpt of the press text:

“The beginnings of this project was a drummer bailout on a TV appearance,” adds Tony. “I had been playing with Carl in a party / wedding band and he graciously bailed us out, hearing Carl's take on what we were doing planted the seed of things to come. With Carl in the fold it freed us up to let our imaginations run wild - Mike’s vocals have never been better and Charlie’s guitar playing transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. What's exciting is this project was very organic – whoever’s the main songwriter the rest of the band chips in.”

To imagine this kind of talent in a wedding band is some funny shot because you would not expect your wedding band to sound like a famous stadium rock band.. the talent involved in this band is hilariously big: Canedy’s drumming is of an efficiency and accuracy that would make a brain surgeon jealous, the riffgasms provided by Russelo are of the tantric kind while Garubo’s bass beefs the melodies up to Hulk size and Santarsiero’s vocals really manage to amaze me with their technical quality and the immanent feelings he so well accomplishes to put across. I really did not know what was coming when I agreed to review this! Very melodic, catchy Heavy Rock / Metal that stays with you and tempts you to listen to it on repeat for days. Highly recommended!


Tracklist

01. Do It Now
02. Not Even Love
03. Lies
04. Hellride
05. Warrior
06. 3rd Times A Charm
07. In This Sign
08. Out For Blood
09. The Prize
10. Attia


Line-up

Carl Canedy – Drums
Mike Santarsiero - Vocals
Tony Garubo – Bass / Vocals / Cello
Charlie Russelo – Guitars / Synth


Website

https://canedyband.com/canedy-warrior / http://www.sleaszyrider.com


Cover Picture

canedy warrior


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10




