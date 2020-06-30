CD Review: Canedy - Warrior

Latest Raffles
No events
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GENTLEMAN - Pétange 2020-07-03
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-Headliner Tour postponed to spring 2021!
- Preview DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - Co-headlining tour “The Ascent To Summerland” 2021
- Preview CELINE DION - New German Dates for 2021
- Preview DRIVE-IN CONCERTS - Petange June 2020
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Worldwide Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-26
- Preview AMORPHIS - Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-03 & 04
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2021-07-21
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- EP Review: Underking - Ghosts of the Past EP
- CD Review: Blazing Rust - Line Of Danger
- CD Review: Prong - Age Of Defiance EP
- CD Review: Gross Reality - Overthrow
- CD Review: Snog - Lullabies For The Lithium Age
- CD Review: Scenius - Darkest Lines
- CD Review: Shuulak - Citrinitas
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Medavon DeRaj’e from Lockjaw, Murder Love God and In OrgAnic
- CD Review: Vader - Solitude in Madness
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Edward J. Freak (vocalist & frontman) from Superhorror
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Devin Parker (vocals, guitar) from Til Morning
- CD Review: Scrollkeeper - Auto da Fe
- CD Review: Malleus - Your Nightmare Calls
- CD Review: Shirley Holmes - Die Krone Der Schöpfung
- CD Review: Kalahari - Theia EP
- CD Review: Conjuring Fate - Curse Of The Fallen
- CD Review: Lamb of God - Lamb of God
- CD Review: Coltre - Under The Influence EP
- CD Review: High Spirits - Hard To Stop
- Interview: Ash Code - June 2020
Latest News
- I LIKE TRAINS - New Album “Kompromat” on 21 August 2020 (Atlantic Curve/The Orchard)
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up close to complete!
- ANTI-FLAG - Announce “Quarantine Sucks, Let’s Party!” digital tour
- EISBRECHER - Postpone “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival and November Tour to 2021!
- FINNTROLL - Release Of “Vredesvävd” postponed to September 18th / Unveil cover artwork & tracklist
- MAD SIN - Announce “Unbreakable”, out September 11th, 2020
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - New band wave
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - First bands confirmed!
- KANSAS - Announce updated release date for “The Absence of Presence”, out 17th July 2020
- DORO - Rocking the drive-in shows & new single “Brickwall”
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal new video “Change” and worldwide live stream!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL - Already 100,000 tickets for Hurricane and Southside Festivals transferred to 2021 plus new acts and other surprises
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up News and Digital Festival 2020!
- THE OTHER - The new album “Haunted” is out today!
- SÜNDENKLANG - Release second single “Vergeben & Vergessen“
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - System Of A Down, Green Day and Volbeat confirmed!
- PORTION CONTROL - New Album “Head Buried” out June 26, 2020 via Progress Productions
- ERASURE - New Album “The Neon” in August
- PAIN - To play 360° virtual reality concert in the legendary Abyss Studio
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 - “The Greatest Rock Hits Tour!” dates with star guest: Joey Tempest (EUROPE)
CD Review: Canedy - Warrior
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Canedy
Title: Warrior
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 8th May 2020
Label: Sleaszy Rider Records
Album Review
If you know THE RODS you surely know Carl Canedy drummer and producer of well-known bands like: ANTHRAX, OVERKILL, BLUE CHEER, POSSESSED. Described as a talented musician producer and overall nice bloke he made his mark in the metal scene for a few decades now. ‘Warrior’ is the second outing of his self-titled band CANEDY. Let’s take a look at an excerpt of the press text:
“The beginnings of this project was a drummer bailout on a TV appearance,” adds Tony. “I had been playing with Carl in a party / wedding band and he graciously bailed us out, hearing Carl's take on what we were doing planted the seed of things to come. With Carl in the fold it freed us up to let our imaginations run wild - Mike’s vocals have never been better and Charlie’s guitar playing transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. What's exciting is this project was very organic – whoever’s the main songwriter the rest of the band chips in.”
To imagine this kind of talent in a wedding band is some funny shot because you would not expect your wedding band to sound like a famous stadium rock band.. the talent involved in this band is hilariously big: Canedy’s drumming is of an efficiency and accuracy that would make a brain surgeon jealous, the riffgasms provided by Russelo are of the tantric kind while Garubo’s bass beefs the melodies up to Hulk size and Santarsiero’s vocals really manage to amaze me with their technical quality and the immanent feelings he so well accomplishes to put across. I really did not know what was coming when I agreed to review this! Very melodic, catchy Heavy Rock / Metal that stays with you and tempts you to listen to it on repeat for days. Highly recommended!
Tracklist
01. Do It Now
02. Not Even Love
03. Lies
04. Hellride
05. Warrior
06. 3rd Times A Charm
07. In This Sign
08. Out For Blood
09. The Prize
10. Attia
Line-up
Carl Canedy – Drums
Mike Santarsiero - Vocals
Tony Garubo – Bass / Vocals / Cello
Charlie Russelo – Guitars / Synth
Website
https://canedyband.com/canedy-warrior / http://www.sleaszyrider.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
