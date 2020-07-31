Latest Raffles
CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Blues Pills
Title: Holy Moly!
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 21st August 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
The next in the ever-growing row of bands I get to review is Sweden’s female fronted powerhouse BLUES PILLS. Formed in 2011 by Anderson and Larsson the band soon became well-known and celebrated artists in the retro Rock / Psychedelic scene. The main theme in the bands story has to be variety and change as their sound features Soul, Blues and hints of 60s Garage Rock. Larsson’s voice is in command of the narrative in every moment and the strings and drums assemble fine and soulful arrangements in the not so far away background. The album is mixed by award-winning Andrew Scheps who is kinda famous for working with THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, ADELE and BLACK SABBATH among others. If you are new to the band’s sound make sure to check out: ‘Longest Lasting Friend’ and ‘Low Road’ the first is a soulful ballad and the second one is a straight rocker. If you like bands among the lines of GREENLEAF or GRAVEYARD you should check out ‘Holy Moly!’ the new banger from BLUES PILLS!
Tracklist
01. Proud Woman
02. Low Road
03. Dreaming My Life Away
04. California
05. Rhythm In The Blood
06. Dust
07. Kiss My Past Goodbye
08. Wish I’d Known
09. Bye Bye Birdie
10. Song From A Mourning Dove
11. Longest Lasting Friend
Line-up
Elin Larsson - Vocals
Zack Anderson - Guitar
André Kvarnström - Drums
Kristoffer Schander - Bass
Website
www.bluespills.eu / www.facebook.com/BluesPills
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
