CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!

Artist: Blues PillsTitle: Holy Moly!Genre: RockRelease Date: 21st August 2020Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsThe next in the ever-growing row of bands I get to review is Sweden’s female fronted powerhouse BLUES PILLS. Formed in 2011 by Anderson and Larsson the band soon became well-known and celebrated artists in the retro Rock / Psychedelic scene. The main theme in the bands story has to be variety and change as their sound features Soul, Blues and hints of 60s Garage Rock. Larsson’s voice is in command of the narrative in every moment and the strings and drums assemble fine and soulful arrangements in the not so far away background. The album is mixed by award-winning Andrew Scheps who is kinda famous for working with THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, ADELE and BLACK SABBATH among others. If you are new to the band’s sound make sure to check out: ‘Longest Lasting Friend’ and ‘Low Road’ the first is a soulful ballad and the second one is a straight rocker. If you like bands among the lines of GREENLEAF or GRAVEYARD you should check out ‘Holy Moly!’ the new banger from BLUES PILLS!01. Proud Woman02. Low Road03. Dreaming My Life Away04. California05. Rhythm In The Blood06. Dust07. Kiss My Past Goodbye08. Wish I’d Known09. Bye Bye Birdie10. Song From A Mourning Dove11. Longest Lasting FriendElin Larsson - VocalsZack Anderson - GuitarAndré Kvarnström - DrumsKristoffer Schander - Basswww.bluespills.eu / www.facebook.com/BluesPillsMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10