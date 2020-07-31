Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
29 30 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN (Open Air)
Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Open Air Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ (Drive-in Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Drive-in Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sun Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Open Air Concert)
Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA PORCELAIN
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE NOTWIST
Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMODE (Depeche Mode Tribute)
Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
Mon Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHILLY GONZALES

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!

Details
bluespills holymoly
Artist: Blues Pills
Title: Holy Moly!
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 21st August 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast Records


Album Review

The next in the ever-growing row of bands I get to review is Sweden’s female fronted powerhouse BLUES PILLS. Formed in 2011 by Anderson and Larsson the band soon became well-known and celebrated artists in the retro Rock / Psychedelic scene. The main theme in the bands story has to be variety and change as their sound features Soul, Blues and hints of 60s Garage Rock. Larsson’s voice is in command of the narrative in every moment and the strings and drums assemble fine and soulful arrangements in the not so far away background. The album is mixed by award-winning Andrew Scheps who is kinda famous for working with THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, ADELE and BLACK SABBATH among others. If you are new to the band’s sound make sure to check out: ‘Longest Lasting Friend’ and ‘Low Road’ the first is a soulful ballad and the second one is a straight rocker. If you like bands among the lines of GREENLEAF or GRAVEYARD you should check out ‘Holy Moly!’ the new banger from BLUES PILLS!


Tracklist

01. Proud Woman
02. Low Road
03. Dreaming My Life Away
04. California
05. Rhythm In The Blood
06. Dust
07. Kiss My Past Goodbye
08. Wish I’d Known
09. Bye Bye Birdie
10. Song From A Mourning Dove
11. Longest Lasting Friend


Line-up

Elin Larsson - Vocals
Zack Anderson - Guitar
André Kvarnström - Drums
Kristoffer Schander - Bass


Website

www.bluespills.eu / www.facebook.com/BluesPills


Cover Picture

bluespills holymoly


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!