CD Review: Clan of Xymox - Spider on the Wall

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FABER
|Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
|Mon Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALIN COEN DUO
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POKEY LAFARGE
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SELIG
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GIANT ROOKS
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS & ZOODRAKE
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JORIS
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview EMIL BULLS - Munich 2020-09-04 & 05
- Preview PETER HEPPNER - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-17
- Preview SHE PAST AWAY - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-04
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2020-08-15
- Preview LACUNA COIL - “Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse”
- Preview VANTAA ROCK - Vantaa 2020-11-28/27
- Preview ROCK IN THE CITY - Pori 2020-08-21/22
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Oberhausen 2021-04-14
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-05
- Preview SCHANDMAUL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-08-29
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Soulcaster - Maelstrom of Death and Steel
- CD Review: Avatar - Hunter Gatherer
- CD Review: Entropy - Force Convergence
- CD Review: Helios - Helios Demo
- CD Review: Hunter - Hunter
- CD Review: Vicious Rumors - Celebration Decay
- CD Review: Mad Max - Stormchild Rising
- CD Review: Hot Zone - COVIgnorant
- CD Review: Brimstone Coven - The Woes Of Mortal Earth
- CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!
- CD & Video Review: Unquiet Dead and Drago Nesa - Burn my Head Down
- CD Review: Howling Giant / Sergeant Thunderhoof - Turned To Stone Chapter 2 (Masamune & Muramasa)
- CD Review: Psychedelic Furs, The - Made Of Rain
- Interview: Spiritual Front - July 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Joseph Canzoneri
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Iñi (vocals) from Childrain
- CD Review: Beauty in Chaos - The Storm Before The Calm
- Interview: Nitzer Ebb’s Bon Harris - July 2020
- CD Review: Ötzi - Storm
- CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella - Taag
Latest News
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - New studio album “The Human Condition” on October 30th!
- BLACK SABBATH - Celebrates the 50th anniversary of their cult album “Paranoid”
- DEATHSTARS - announce rescheduling of tour dates for 2021!
- SNOW PATROL & THE SATURDAY SONGWRITERS - Release “The Fireside Sessions EP” on August 21, 2020
- SÓLSTAFIR - Announce album details for “Endless Twilight of Codependent Love”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2021 - Sold Out!
- ENTER SHIKARI - Move tour to spring 2021 and confirm catch-up date for Hamburg
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - LACRIMOSA and more confirmed
- DORO - Worldwide live stream for the final show of her drive-in cinema tour on August 1st via airtango.live!
- X MARKS THE PEDWALK - “Transformation” to be released 18 September 2020
- I WANT POETRY - Dream-Pop duo with new Indie hymn “Islanders”, out 10 July 2020
- CLAN OF XYMOX - New album and video!
- EISBRECHER - Two publications are coming
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New Album “Skeleton Dreams” on 4 September 2020
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled and postponed to 2021!
- I LIKE TRAINS - New Album “Kompromat” on 21 August 2020 (Atlantic Curve/The Orchard)
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up close to complete!
- ANTI-FLAG - Announce “Quarantine Sucks, Let’s Party!” digital tour
.
CD Review: Clan of Xymox - Spider on the Wall
- Details
- Written by Eva Lhum
-
Artist: Clan of Xymox
Title: Spider on the Wall
Genre: Dark Wave
Release Date: 24 July 2020
Label: Metropolis Records
Album Review
After almost 40 years of constant productivity, CLAN OF XYMOX and their mastermind Ronny Moorings hardly need any introduction anymore. Originally from the Netherlands, they definitely had a huge influence on the gothic subculture with their characteristic mix of Dark Rock music and electronic elements. 24 July now saw the release of their sixteenth studio album ‘Spider On The Wall’. With this album Ronny Moorings, who does all himself from the writing process to the final mixing, explores a range of aspects of live like love, loss and starting anew. Already the opener ‘She’ is greeting us immediately with the classic CLAN OF XYMOX sound. The accompanying video actually captures quite well how this song feels to me. Despite the lyrics being rather sombre, the song reminds me of long and happy hours dancing in goth clubs and simply loosing myself in the music.
There are songs which are more on the dreamy and romantic side like ‘Lovers’ or ‘All I Never Know’. The latter is basically a homage to the many years spent with his wife Mojca Zugna accompanied by a compilation of old video memories. On the other side there are songs with driving rhythms like ‘Into The Unknown’ or ‘Black Mirror’ which was inspired by the eponymous series and has an unusually catchy chorus. Then again there is the title track ‘Spider on the Wall’ which feels wonderfully dark and ominous with lyrics creating strong images. And furthermore ‘My New Lows’ which chorus is one of my favourites thanks to the high and atmospheric vocals alternating with the guitar lines like in a dialogue.
With ‘Spider on the Wall’ CLAN OF XYMOX remain very true to their own style. While not exactly mind-blowingly innovative, instead it is a beautifully and excellently made album for all Dark Wave fans which offers an intriguing spectrum of different moods and atmospheres. Of course, like so many other bands, CLAN OF XYMOX had been hit hard by the pandemic. They had to cancel in the midst of their US tour to get back home in time before the lockdown and needed to postpone many concerts originally planned to present the new album. Fortunately, on 23 October we can finally see them live again in Germany, in a pandemic-prove context in a circus tent in Gelsenkirchen. I am definitely looking forward very much to experience the new songs live!
Tracklist
01. She
02. Lovers
03. Into The Unknown
04. All I Ever Know
05. I Don’t Like Myself
06. Spider On The Wall
07. When We Were Young
08. Black Mirror
09. My New Lows
10. See You On The Other Side
Line-up
Ronny Moorings
Website
www.clanofxymox.com / www.facebook.com/clanofxymox.official
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment