CD Review: Ayreon - Transitus

Artist: AyreonTitle: TransitusGenre: Progressive Metal / RockRelease Date: 25th September 2020Label: Music Theories RecordsEveryone that ever had a talk with me about Prog music or music in general knows: if AYREON releases new music I will get my hands on it and if the gods smile upon me I get to review it! So Arjen Anthony Lucassen did exactly that! He released another big, phenomenal chunk of progressive mastery. Every time there is a new record of this man I seem to fail what I usually do best: find words for things that are hard to describe. I, once again, am struck by the complexity of the compositions and arrangements, instrumental as lyrically. At first ‘Transitus’ is a bit more cumbersome and not as easily accessible like most of his predeceasing material like ‘Into the Electric Castle’ or ‘The Theory of Everything’. But as you delve deeper and listen to it over again you realize that this may be due to the circumstance that this goes deeper or in a different kind of way.The tragic story of Daniel and Abby and their ruin at the hands of Daniel’s family is something to stomach. The line-up is priceless as ever, even if I hear some of these artists for the first time like: Cammie Gilbert, Paul Manzi, Marcela Bovio and Caroline Westendorp (my favourites of the new faces are Cammie and Paul). Tommy Karevik as Daniel is a brilliant choice, his soulful and virtuosic way of expressing every notion of the lyrics is touching. The casting of Dee Snider as Daniel’s Father is a bold and well-thought out move as he has a great voice that counters Karevik’s rather delicate kind of singing with the raw and husky attitude that is Snider’s Trademark. Cammie Gilbert as Abby is also a wicked choice as I never heard of her before and now I am a big fan of her performance, same has to be said of Paul Manzi and Amanda Somerville as Lavinia, Abby’s mother. I always marvel at the sheer momentum Lucassen seems to make the singers produce, as if he is a muse to everyone that works with him.After at first struggling with the new material I now can say that this might be the best for me story-wise, musically I loved ‘The Theory of Everything’ a tiny bit more, but that was due to JB’s involvement (because I am also a huge fan of GRAND MAGUS). My favourites are: ‘Get Out! Now’, a melodic catchy tune that stays in the windings of your brain for days, ‘Daniel’s Funeral’ because of the audible conflict and the amazing performances of the involved artists and ‘Hopelessly Slipping Away’ because it is very sad and brilliantly performed by Gilbert and Karevik. As with everything my favorite artists release I highly recommend this for everyone with a single progressive bone in their body or a preference for great vocals. Sometimes it is a strange feeling to stop listening and face the real world as it is so much less fantastic and colorful.CD101. Fatum Horrificum02. Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus03. Listen To My Story04. Two Worlds Now One05. Talk Of The Town06. Old Friend07. Dumb Piece Of Rock08. Get Out! Now!09. Seven Days, Seven NightsCD201. Condemned Without A Trial02. Daniel’s Funeral03. Hopelessly Slipping Away04. This Human Equation.05. Henry’s Plot06. Message From Beyond07. Daniel’s Vision08. She Is Innocent09. Lavinia’s Confession10. Inferno11. Your Story Is Over!12. Abby In Transitus13. The Great BeyondVocals:Tom Baker as StorytellerTommy Karevik (KAMELOT) as DanielCammie Gilbert (OCEANS OF SLUMBER) as AbbySimone Simons (EPICA) as The Angel of DeathDee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) as Daniel’s FatherNoa Gruman (SCARDUST)Michael Mills (TOEHIDER) as the StatueAmanda Somerville (AVANTASIA, TRILIUM) as LaviniaMarcela Bovio (MAYAN) as Fury and ServantCaroline Westendorp (THE CHARM THE FURY) as Fury and ServantPaul Manzi (ARENA) as HenryGuitars:Joe SatrianiMarty FriedmanDrums:Johanne James (THRESHOLD)https://www.arjenlucassen.com / facebook.com/ArjenLucassenOfficialMusic: 9.5Sound: 9.5Total: 9.5 / 10