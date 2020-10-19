CD Review: Åskog - Varg

Artist: Åskog
Title: Varg
Genre: Black Metal / Death Metal / Doom Metal / Heavy Metal / Swedish Black Metal
Release Date: 16th October 2020
Label: Self-released
Album Review
ÅSKOG are a relatively new band hailing from Vänersborg in Sweden. They were formed by Adam Chapman and Lars Hansson out of the embers of their previous band MURDRYCK. What they were looking for was something fresh that brought a renewed cooperation and stronger identity to the band members. Now, I don’t know what went on before but they have definitely started off on the right foot with this effort. I enjoyed it. I liked the interplay of different styles that didn’t take away from the whole. There are only three tracks here but none of them feel disjointed or splintered. There is a theme and it is stuck to. The theme is the “harsh brutality of nature”.
The first track, ‘Varg’ (Wolf) slowly builds the tension, soaring and sinewy guitars pull you in and upwards before emphatic driving drums and guitar help you along a dark tree lined track. Tapping infers glistening lights in the darkness. Triplets. ‘Korp’ (Raven) is a pleasant enough track. It plods along with a head bopping regularity until near the end when blast beats and more urgent riffs break up the tempo. Ravens soaring above the tree line waiting for an injured animal to shuffle off its mortal coil or for the danger of other predators like wolves to pass so they can swoop down to feast on the flesh of fresh death play through my mind turning this track into a satisfying 4 minutes and 30 seconds.
Final track, ‘Vatten’ (Water) is a cassette only track and not for download. Water is the giver of life and the taker of it. It is predictable and unpredictable. It is a dangerous friend that has no sinister motive. It is what it is. We fear it and revere it. This is what this track says to me. It’s like a journey down a mountain stream with all its steady harmlessness before dropping down gullies and gorges and morphing into fast flowing rapids. The latter stages of ‘Vatten’ are torrential. It’s Black Metal at the outset before morphing into Death Metal, standard Metal riffs assert near tracks end.
Yeah, there is something fresh about this. I’m curious now as to what comes next when the album is finally released next year. Good stuff!
Tracklist
01. Varg (Wolf)
02. Korp (Raven)
03. Vatten (Water) - Cassette Release Only
Line-up
Lars Hansson - Vocals and Bass
Adam Chapman - Guitars
Rodion Belshevits - Session Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/askog666 / https://askog.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7.5
Sound: 8
Total: 7.8 / 10
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Oct 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT & WISBORG
|Fri Oct 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLAN OF XYMOX & THE FOREIGN RESORT
|Sat Oct 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SITD & ES23
|Sun Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SINGERS, SONGS & STORYTELLERS
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES SMITH
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) CANCELLED: Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
|Tue Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNCLE D
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
|Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Germany 2021
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2020-10-17
- Preview MANDO DIAO - “Picnic Concert” Münster 2020-09-19
- Preview MADSEN - “Die Perfektion” Tour Germany 2021
- Preview EISBRECHER - Dresden 2020-09-26
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Them - Return to Hemmersmoor
- CD Review: Old Mother Hell - Lord Of Demise
- CD Review: ThrashWall - ThrashWall
- CD Review: Neck Cemetery - Born in a Coffin
- Interview: Alka - October 2020
- CD Review: Temple Of The Fuzz Witch - Red Tide
- CD Review: Diorama - Tiny Missing Fragments
- Interview: Clan of Xymox - October 2020
- CD Review: Fudge - Dust To Come
- CD Review: Ignited - Steelbound
- CD Review: Bakken - This Means War
- CD Review: What The Hell - Breathing
- Interview: Klammer - October 2020
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunted
- CD Review: New Division, The Hidden Memories
- CD Review: Uzziel - This Fear
- CD Review: Enslaved - Utgard
- CD Review: Amaranthe - Manifest
- Live Review: Eisbrecher - Dresden 2020
- Interview: Die Krupps - September 2020
Latest News
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
.