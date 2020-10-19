CD Review: Erasure - The Neon

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Oct 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT & WISBORG
|Fri Oct 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLAN OF XYMOX & THE FOREIGN RESORT
|Sat Oct 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SITD & ES23
|Sun Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SINGERS, SONGS & STORYTELLERS
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES SMITH
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) CANCELLED: Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
|Tue Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNCLE D
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
|Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Germany 2021
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2020-10-17
- Preview MANDO DIAO - “Picnic Concert” Münster 2020-09-19
- Preview MADSEN - “Die Perfektion” Tour Germany 2021
- Preview EISBRECHER - Dresden 2020-09-26
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Them - Return to Hemmersmoor
- CD Review: Old Mother Hell - Lord Of Demise
- CD Review: ThrashWall - ThrashWall
- CD Review: Neck Cemetery - Born in a Coffin
- Interview: Alka - October 2020
- CD Review: Temple Of The Fuzz Witch - Red Tide
- CD Review: Diorama - Tiny Missing Fragments
- Interview: Clan of Xymox - October 2020
- CD Review: Fudge - Dust To Come
- CD Review: Ignited - Steelbound
- CD Review: Bakken - This Means War
- CD Review: What The Hell - Breathing
- Interview: Klammer - October 2020
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunted
- CD Review: New Division, The Hidden Memories
- CD Review: Uzziel - This Fear
- CD Review: Enslaved - Utgard
- CD Review: Amaranthe - Manifest
- Live Review: Eisbrecher - Dresden 2020
- Interview: Die Krupps - September 2020
Latest News
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
.
CD Review: Erasure - The Neon
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Erasure
Title: The Neon
Genre: Electronic / Pop
Release Date: 21st August 2020
Label: Mute Records
Album Review
Thanks to Vince Clarke’s early eighties credentials, ERASURE have always been the Pop band it’s ok to like. But to be fair, after four decades and with no sign of packing it all in, they must have been getting something right along the way. Perhaps it’s their unique mix of unpretentious reflections that does it, mirrors of life’s little dramas and joys and anxieties, thrown this way and that. In and amongst the flamboyance and the sheer joyous abandon, there’s melancholy and paranoia, for every unembarrassed declaration of love, is a peon to loss, death and heartache. ERASURE are important because they don’t go for the big gesture - they’re the pop band it’s ok to like, sharing the ups and downs and laughter and tears that all of us share. And here they are again, reunited after a couple of years working on solo projects, doing what they do without a hint of weariness or obligation.
‘The Neon’ kicks-off with first single ‘Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)’ a bouncy, exuberant three and a half minute romp that certainly does not sound like the work of two men knocking on the door of 60. Andy Bell’s voice has an edge to it now that wrings out a few extra drops of bluesy soul when needed, and it’s a great song - pop hit by numbers without sounding tired or manufactured. Which is Vince Clarke’s forte and clearly something age has not diminished. ‘Nerves Of Steel’ and ‘Fallen Angel’ have all the twists and turns ERASURE do so well with melody, all leading to a mighty chorus, but subdued, fully aware you don’t need to throw the kitchen sink at a song to make it great. ‘No Point In Tripping’ wriggles darkly into earworm territory, and by ‘Diamond Lies’ it’s clear there’s no deadwood floating, unloved, here. Things go ballad-shaped for ‘New Horizons’ before picking up and twirling you around gently again on ‘Careful What I Try To Do’. And closing song ‘Kid You’re Not Alone’ is pure gorgeousness, without being sickly or cloying. It’s more classic ERASURE.
In a sense, ‘The Neon’ is exactly what you would expect, and that’s a good thing. Approach it purely as a pop album and it will give you exactly what you want - ten beautifully crafted, instantly memorable songs laughing, crying and dancing long enough to give everyone some escapism from what has been a terribly difficult, emotionally draining year. Not a vaccine, but certainly good therapy.
Tracklist
01. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)
02. Nerves Of Steel
03. Fallen Angel
04. No Point In Tripping
05. Shot A Satellite
06. Tower Of Love
07. Diamond Lies
08. New Horizons
09. Careful What I Try To Do
10. Kid You’re Not Alone
Line-up
Andy Bell
Vince Clarke
Website
https://www.erasureinfo.com / https://www.facebook.com/erasureinfo
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment