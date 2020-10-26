CD Review: Black Stone Cherry - The Human Condition

Artist: Black Stone CherryTitle: The Human ConditionGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 30th October 2020Label: Mascot RecordsSometimes a band has been along for quite some time but you don’t know a single song of said band, BLACK STONE CHERRY is one of these bands (my bad btw not theirs). The funny thing is that in the past I thought they would not fit my taste and never checked them out, now I finally do listen to their new album and think: Man! I would have loved this stuff a few years ago! Don’t get me wrong, everything about this is top notch in most ways but as a Metal head you need a certain amount of anger, pain and darkness and BLACK STONE CHERRY is one hundred percent radio friendly ear candy.Robertson on vocals has all the trademarks my younger self adored: a warm, smoky voice rich with feeling and used in a way that I can only describe as technically very efficient, he and Wells on the six-strings create some very appealing tunes that remind me very much of the better part of the 90s. Young on drums is the impulse generator that structures the pace of the whole narrative together with Lawhon on bass. This is in no way a bad album it just isn’t my taste anymore because I moved on to the darker and less friendly realms of Heavy Metal.If you dig bands like SHINEDOWN or SALIVA or are a long-time fan of BLACK STONE CHERRY you will most probably dig this, for any Metal head this might be a bit tame.01. Ringin in my Head02. Again03. Push Down & Turn04. When Angels Learn To Fly05. Live This Way06. In Love With The Pain07. The Chain08. Ride09. If My Heart Had Wings10. Don’t Bring Me Down11. Some Stories12. Devil In Your Eyes13. Keep on Keepin’OnChris Robertson – Lead Vocals / GuitarBen Wells – Guitar / VocalsJon Lawhon – Bass / VocalsJohn Fred Young – Drums / Vocalshttp://www.blackstonecherry.com / https://www.facebook.com/blackstonecherryMusic: 7Sound: 6Total: 6.5 / 10