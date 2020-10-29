Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA
Sat Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIORAMA & MINE (FEAT. MARCUS MEYN)
Thu Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLUSWELT-Stammtisch
Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
Sun Nov 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Mon Nov 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
Fri Nov 20 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
Sat Nov 21 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
Sat Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INGRIMM
Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROKEN WITT REBELS
Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Delva - Spuren

Details
delva spuren
Artist: Delva
Title: Spuren
Genre: Folk Rock
Release Date: 2nd October 2020
Label: Foxy Records


Album Review

There is a curious pattern that hard times give birth to the most beautiful things. Like those flowers growing up on stony soils. During this lockdown DELVA, the Folk-Rock band from Germany, released the album ‘Spuren’. After the months of frightening silence and emptiness, when the life of Earth was put on pause, all new music is so much wanted. Therefore, DELVA did it’s best to be part of this music force. Besides own good members, DELVA did a nice touch by inviting Eric Fish (SUBWAY TO SALLY), Caspar Pan (COPPELIUS), and Nic Frost for recording a couple of tracks in this album. Brilliant! The fact that different musicians are to gather together for making an album is the message for us: we can be separated but there's always something that unites us.

Clearly, the songs are emotionally divided into three types: to conquer, to create, and to reap the rewards. Mysterious ‘Stimmen aus der Tiefen’ introduces us to the atmosphere ‘Spuren’ has - something like you confer privately with a friend. The next one, melodic ‘Im Nebel’ sounds sort of enveloping the listener in a soft haze, plunging him into the sweet sadness. The other tracks are keeping the high bar of the opening songs. By the way, the band had put into this album the extremely interesting thing ‘Oculto’. Probably, one of my favourites in this album. The Spanish language makes it similar to the legends of old Spain, such as ‘La Llorona’ or the gypsy tale ‘Hijo de la Luna’. It's kind of the icing on the cake.

In general, ‘Spuren’ made very good. It has a highly melodic basis on which are built both lyricism and power. It has an insightful and professional sound; it does feel like tremendous work was done. Unfortunately, folk music rarely has a large audience (well, the different sides of the same coin). It obeys the rules: smaller, deeper, sincere. When DELVA speaks with ‘Spuren’ lines, it speaks straight to you. You feel it through the vibes the music gives. This music can both raise up and calm down.


Tracklist

01. Stimmen aus den Tiefen
02. Im Nebel
03. Der Frühling soll warten
04. Friedhof der Bücher
05. Verblassen
06. Einen Sommer lang (with Eric Fish)
07. Die Spur
08. Oculto
09. Gebieter der Welt
10. Gelobtes Land
11. Winterkind (with Caspar Pan & Nic Frost)


Line-up

Johana Krins
Judith Krins
Michael Lowe


Website

http://delva-band.de / https://www.facebook.com/delva.official


Cover Picture

delva spuren


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9 
Total: 8.5 / 10




You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Delva - Spuren