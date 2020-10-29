CD Review: Carcass - Despicable

Artist: CarcassTitle: DespicableGenre: Death MetalRelease Date: 30th October 2020Label: Nuclear BlastTrue Metal originators, CARCASS influenced Extreme Metal all over the world with records like ‘Symphonies of Sickness’ (1989) and ‘Heartwork’ (1993). In the lead up to a new 2021 full length (which should have been released already this year, but we know why this is not the case) CARCASS will be offering the EP ‘Despicable’ on the 30th of October. The 4-track collection is made up of songs not featured on the band’s upcoming 2021 full length. The first single ‘The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue’ was already released in August.Seven years after ‘Surgical Steel’ CARCASS are picking up exactly where they left off. Even the guitar melodies at the very beginning of ‘The living dead at the Manchester Morgue’ are so typical CARCASS that one inevitably has to think of ‘Heartwork’ and ‘Surgical Steel’. The sound of the band is simply unique, the same goes for the vocals and the compositions. ‘The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue’ is indeed a lesson in technique and death metal, which sounds promising. In ‘The Long And Winding Bier Road’ blast-beats and sluggish, strongly melodic moments come together. While one guitar plays sharply, the other one throws in melodic melodies.Those who know CARCASS know that the British have always incorporated dissecting fantasies into their songs. This is also the case with ‘Under The Scalpel Blade’. This piece offers heavy guitar riffs, very well played drums and controlled vocals. Actually, everything what a fast and good song needs. CARCASS prove that a well grooved “Slaughtered!” can be sufficient as a chorus in this respect in the wonderfully biting stop-and-go ‘Slaughtered In Soho’. After almost 19 minutes the EP is already done. Either you sit there and wait for something to come or you play the songs again.The EP ‘Despicable’ is actually quite ok. But the four songs are quite predictable, which is not necessarily bad. It is a nice compensation until the next album. And the latter is already awaited.01. The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue02. The Long And Winding Bier Road03. Under The Scalpel Blade04. Slaughtered In SohoJeff Walker – Bass, VocalsBill Steer – Guitar, VocalsDaniel Wilding – DrumsTom Draper – Guitarhttps://www.facebook.com/OfficialCarcass/Music: 7Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10