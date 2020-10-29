CD Review: Carcass - Despicable

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA
|Sat Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIORAMA & MINE (FEAT. MARCUS MEYN)
|Thu Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
|Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLUSWELT-Stammtisch
|Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
|Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
|Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
|Sun Nov 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Mon Nov 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Fri Nov 20 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INGRIMM
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROKEN WITT REBELS
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2020-12-12
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2020-11-22
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Germany 2021
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2020-10-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Ritual Earth - MMXX
- CD Review: Rich Kid Expre$$ - Psychodelic
- CD Review: Firing Squad - American Carnage EP
- CD Review: Evildead - United States of Anarchy
- CD Review: Black Stone Cherry - The Human Condition
- Live Review: Diary Of Dreams - Gelsenkirchen 2020
- CD Review: Agent Side Grinder - Rema/X
- CD Review: In Isolation - Shards
- CD Review: Archive - Versions
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Helsinki 2020
- Interview: Die Krupps - October 2020
- CD Review: Waterboys, The - Good Luck Seeker
- CD Review: Lebanon Hanover - Sci-Fi Sky
- CD Review: Jo Quail - Five Incantations
- Live Review: Amorphis - Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Acrolysis & Reaver - The Nobody Crowd (Split EP)
- Interview: Ambassador21 - October 2020
- CD Review: John Petrucci - Terminal Velocity
- Spirit Adrift - Enlightened in Eternity
- CD Review: Erasure - The Neon
Latest News
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
.
CD Review: Carcass - Despicable
- Details
- Written by Elena Arens
-
Artist: Carcass
Title: Despicable
Genre: Death Metal
Release Date: 30th October 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
True Metal originators, CARCASS influenced Extreme Metal all over the world with records like ‘Symphonies of Sickness’ (1989) and ‘Heartwork’ (1993). In the lead up to a new 2021 full length (which should have been released already this year, but we know why this is not the case) CARCASS will be offering the EP ‘Despicable’ on the 30th of October. The 4-track collection is made up of songs not featured on the band’s upcoming 2021 full length. The first single ‘The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue’ was already released in August.
Seven years after ‘Surgical Steel’ CARCASS are picking up exactly where they left off. Even the guitar melodies at the very beginning of ‘The living dead at the Manchester Morgue’ are so typical CARCASS that one inevitably has to think of ‘Heartwork’ and ‘Surgical Steel’. The sound of the band is simply unique, the same goes for the vocals and the compositions. ‘The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue’ is indeed a lesson in technique and death metal, which sounds promising. In ‘The Long And Winding Bier Road’ blast-beats and sluggish, strongly melodic moments come together. While one guitar plays sharply, the other one throws in melodic melodies.
Those who know CARCASS know that the British have always incorporated dissecting fantasies into their songs. This is also the case with ‘Under The Scalpel Blade’. This piece offers heavy guitar riffs, very well played drums and controlled vocals. Actually, everything what a fast and good song needs. CARCASS prove that a well grooved “Slaughtered!” can be sufficient as a chorus in this respect in the wonderfully biting stop-and-go ‘Slaughtered In Soho’. After almost 19 minutes the EP is already done. Either you sit there and wait for something to come or you play the songs again.
The EP ‘Despicable’ is actually quite ok. But the four songs are quite predictable, which is not necessarily bad. It is a nice compensation until the next album. And the latter is already awaited.
Tracklist
01. The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue
02. The Long And Winding Bier Road
03. Under The Scalpel Blade
04. Slaughtered In Soho
Line-up
Jeff Walker – Bass, Vocals
Bill Steer – Guitar, Vocals
Daniel Wilding – Drums
Tom Draper – Guitar
Website
https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCarcass/
Cover picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment