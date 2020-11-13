CD Review: Eternal Champion - Ravening Iron

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLUSWELT-Stammtisch
|Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
|Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
|Sun Nov 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Mon Nov 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Fri Nov 20 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INGRIMM
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROKEN WITT REBELS
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Mon Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JIGGO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Torn Away - As We Rise
- CD Review: Green Machine - Eat Your Heart Out
- CD Review: Shores of Null - Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)
- CD Review: Devin Townsend - Order Of Magnitude - Empath Live Volume 1
- Live Review: Lost Society- Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Motor!k - Motor!k 2
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Blood Hails Steel - Steel Hails Fire
- CD Review: Eternal Winter - Archaic Lore Enshrined: Songs of Savage Swords & Dark Mysticism
- CD Review: Dead Earth - Truth Hammer
- CD Review: Fates Warning - Long Day Good Night
- CD Review: Wail - Civilisation Maximus
- CD Review: Time Rift - Eternal Rock
- CD Review: Kiljin - Master of Illusion
- CD Review: Bombscare - Bastions of Blood
- CD Review: Carcass - Despicable
- CD Review: Delva - Spuren
- CD Review: Wytch Hazel - III: Pentecost
- Live Review: Bodom After Midnight - Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Kat de Ville - Four Plus
- CD Review: Twin Tribes - Live at Fascination Street
Latest News
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
.
CD Review: Eternal Champion - Ravening Iron
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Eternal Champion
Title: Ravening Iron
Genre: Epic Heavy Metal
Release Date: 20th November 2020
Label: No Remorse Records
Album Review
Not many modern bands manage to become cult without being around for over thirty years or after disbanding, death or something else depressing. ETERNAL CHAMPION however seems to be the rare case, on the YouTube channel “NWOTHM Full Albums” the last output of ETERNAL CHAMPION already managed to get 746,175 total listening as of now (this is pretty huge). Over the last four years after the band’s first full-length the audience for ETERNAL CHAMPION grew and grew and with their new output ‘Ravening Iron’ I am sure the band will cement their standing in the Heavy Metal scene.
The setting is once again on the epic side of Metal, there are swords, skulls and even the Armor of Ire is a recurring theme again. Jason Tarpey has written some sick lyrics for ‘Ravening Iron’ that’s for sure, the worlds he brings to paper and to live when on stage are the epitome of High Fantasy. The sheer lyrical depth and world-building is quite intense, now combine it with the musicality and pathos of MANOWAR and a voice that is a beast of its own and you begin to understand what ETERNAL CHAMPION has to offer you on this altar of steel... whoa I zoned out because of this sheer amount of epicness! If there is one classic metal album to buy your headbanging friends for Christmas it is ‘Ravening Iron’, all hail ETERNAL CHAMPION!
Tracklist
01. A Face in the Glare
02. Ravening Iron
03. Skullseeker
04. War at the Edge of the End
05. Coward’s Keep
06. Worms of the Earth
07. The Godblade
08. Banners of Arhai
Line-up
Jason Tarpey – Vocals, War Horn, Hammer & Anvil
Arthur Rizk – Drums, Synth, Backing Vocals
Brad Raub – Bass
John Powers – Guitars, Synth, Twelve String
Website
https://www.facebook.com/eternalchampion
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment