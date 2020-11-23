CD Review: Diamond Head - Lightning to the Nations 2020

Artist: Diamond HeadTitle: Lightning to the Nations 2020Genre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 27th November 2020Label: Silver Lining MusicSo if you ever read a few pieces of my attempts at writing you might have stumbled upon the fact that I am a big fan of the NWOBHM. For every fan of the NWOBHM the guys I am reviewing right now need no introduction. DIAMOND HEAD was one of the first bands to be mentioned in connection with the New Wave of Heavy Metal. DIAMOND HEAD was formed in 1976 in Stourbridge, the band did split up a few times but always managed to return and record new music. In 2014 Rasmus Bom Andersen joined the band, the effect of some fresh blood was quite noticeable (guy has pipes of gold). The last record ‘The Coffin Train’ was widely celebrated by press and fans alike so the guys decided to record their debut LP ‘Lightning to the Nations’ again to show off how awesome Rasmus is on vocals (it kinda works).Sound: There is nothing to misinterpret here, this album sounds killer and Rasmus’ performance is flawless but he makes me miss these flaws sometimes (his voice sounds almost limitless and I love it when a singer tests his limits, some fuck ups sound epic). To be honest there is nothing to rant about on this, then sound is crisp, differentiated and kicks ass but I miss a bit of edge. My favourites on this one are ‘Am I Evil’, ‘No Remorse’ and ‘Sinner’ (yeah I dig the covers). If you love nicely produced music with great vocals you should give this a few spins.01. Lightning to the Nations02. The Prince03. Sucking my Love04. Am I Evil?05. Sweet and Innocent06. It’s Electric07. Helpless08. No Remorse (METALLICA cover)09. Immigrant Song (LED ZEPPELIN cover)10. Sinner (JUDAS PRIEST cover)11. Rat Bat Blue (DEEP PURPLE cover)Brian Tatler – Guitars (lead)Karl Wilcox – DrumsAndy Abberly – Guitars (rhythm)Rasmus Bom Andersen – Vocals, Orchestration, GuitarsDean Ashton – Bass, Organhttps://www.diamondheadofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/DiamondHeadOfficialMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10