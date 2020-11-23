Latest Raffles
- CD Review: Hell Boulevard - Not Sorry
- CD Review: Sylent Storm - The Fire Never Dies
- CD Review: Die for a Reason - A Reason To Die For
- CD Review: Various Artists - Trans Global Excess #1
- CD Review: Welle:Erdball - Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen
- CD Review: Wake, The - Perfume And Fripperies
- CD Review: Lycanthro - Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse EP
- CD Review: Firing Squad - Police State of Mind
- CD Review: Eternal Champion - Ravening Iron
- CD Review: Torn Away - As We Rise
- CD Review: Green Machine - Eat Your Heart Out
- CD Review: Shores of Null - Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)
- CD Review: Scarlet Soho - Programmed To Perfection (Best Of)
- CD Review: Devin Townsend - Order Of Magnitude - Empath Live Volume 1
- CD Review: After Daylight - The Delicate Balance
- CD Review: Klammer - I Don’t Know What It Is
- Live Review: Lost Society- Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Snow Patrol & The Saturday Songwriters - The Fireside Sessions EP
- CD Review: Begräbnis - Izanaena
- Live Review: Clan Of Xymox - Gelsenkirchen 2020
CD Review: Diamond Head - Lightning to the Nations 2020
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Diamond Head
Title: Lightning to the Nations 2020
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 27th November 2020
Label: Silver Lining Music
Album Review
So if you ever read a few pieces of my attempts at writing you might have stumbled upon the fact that I am a big fan of the NWOBHM. For every fan of the NWOBHM the guys I am reviewing right now need no introduction. DIAMOND HEAD was one of the first bands to be mentioned in connection with the New Wave of Heavy Metal. DIAMOND HEAD was formed in 1976 in Stourbridge, the band did split up a few times but always managed to return and record new music. In 2014 Rasmus Bom Andersen joined the band, the effect of some fresh blood was quite noticeable (guy has pipes of gold). The last record ‘The Coffin Train’ was widely celebrated by press and fans alike so the guys decided to record their debut LP ‘Lightning to the Nations’ again to show off how awesome Rasmus is on vocals (it kinda works).
Sound: There is nothing to misinterpret here, this album sounds killer and Rasmus’ performance is flawless but he makes me miss these flaws sometimes (his voice sounds almost limitless and I love it when a singer tests his limits, some fuck ups sound epic). To be honest there is nothing to rant about on this, then sound is crisp, differentiated and kicks ass but I miss a bit of edge. My favourites on this one are ‘Am I Evil’, ‘No Remorse’ and ‘Sinner’ (yeah I dig the covers). If you love nicely produced music with great vocals you should give this a few spins.
Tracklist
01. Lightning to the Nations
02. The Prince
03. Sucking my Love
04. Am I Evil?
05. Sweet and Innocent
06. It’s Electric
07. Helpless
08. No Remorse (METALLICA cover)
09. Immigrant Song (LED ZEPPELIN cover)
10. Sinner (JUDAS PRIEST cover)
11. Rat Bat Blue (DEEP PURPLE cover)
Line-up
Brian Tatler – Guitars (lead)
Karl Wilcox – Drums
Andy Abberly – Guitars (rhythm)
Rasmus Bom Andersen – Vocals, Orchestration, Guitars
Dean Ashton – Bass, Organ
Website
https://www.diamondheadofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/DiamondHeadOfficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
