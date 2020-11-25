CD Review: Cabaret Voltaire - Shadow Of Fear

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Mon Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JIGGO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- POSTPONED: Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Oath - Computer Warrior
- CD Review: Aria - Armageddon
- CD Review: Diamond Head - Lightning to the Nations 2020
- CD Review: Aria - Baptism by Fire
- Interview: Die Krupps - November 2020
- Interview: Sven Phalanx - November 2020
- CD Review: Hrom - Legends of Powerheart: Part II
- CD Review: Hell Boulevard - Not Sorry
- CD Review: Sylent Storm - The Fire Never Dies
- CD Review: Die for a Reason - A Reason To Die For
- CD Review: Various Artists - Trans Global Excess #1
- CD Review: Welle:Erdball - Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen
- CD Review: Wake, The - Perfume And Fripperies
- CD Review: Lycanthro - Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse EP
- CD Review: Firing Squad - Police State of Mind
- CD Review: Eternal Champion - Ravening Iron
- CD Review: Torn Away - As We Rise
- CD Review: Green Machine - Eat Your Heart Out
- CD Review: Shores of Null - Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)
- CD Review: Scarlet Soho - Programmed To Perfection (Best Of)
Latest News
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
.
CD Review: Cabaret Voltaire - Shadow Of Fear
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Cabaret Voltaire
Title: Shadow Of Fear
Genre: Electronic / Experimental / Industrial
Release Date: 20th November 2020
Label: Mute Records
Album Review
Always good to see a band refusing to trade on past glories for eternity, and Sheffield’s Electronic/Industrial pioneers CABARET VOLTAIRE made it perfectly clear a line had been drawn under their legacy, with the re-issue of their back catalogue, followed by this - a new album, the first in 26 years. A mission statement was released - “Normal rules do not apply. Something for the 21st Century. No old material” - and with that, CABARET VOLTAIRE slapped down the gauntlet to any number of other seasoned musicians, while being entirely true to the experimental and slippery nature of their musical explorations that started way back in 1973.
Although largely completed before the real bite of 2020 madness took hold, it is nonetheless an eerily fitting testament to the dystopian times we find ourselves navigating, a hauntingly disturbing soundtrack to something that has no discernable ending or salvation. Initially, the frequent use of samples and disconnected voices smacks of a trick surely mined to death by the 90’s, but as you settle nervously into the album as a whole, they seem absolutely in the right place at the right time, like catching glimpses of life through a dense, swirling fog. ‘Be Free’ lets you know instantly what’s ahead, a bizarre shimmy through harsh electronics and repetition, and by ‘The Power’ the shift into pulsing nightmare is complete, a slow-motion sprint with something following, just out of sight. It’s horribly claustrophobic despite its sparseness.
‘Night Of The Jackal’ works less well, and there’s a particularly irritating piece of percussion that takes centre-stage throughout, but that seems a minor gripe when faced with the stop/start terror of ‘Microscopic Flesh Fragment’, a seriously creepy and itchy soundscape that belongs in a sci-fi movie dream-sequence just before something really horrible happens. ‘Papa Nine Zero Delta United’ is maniacally hyperactive and betrays sole original member Richard H Kirk’s love of techno, but the real centre-piece here is ‘Universal Energy’. All ten minutes of it. Digging its way under your skin, it spreads patiently and completely, filling all the senses gradually but efficiently. You’re left feeling strangely violated.
‘Vasto’ is more immediate, and it’s clear to see why this was chosen as a single. Which leaves the wonderfully bizarre ‘What’s Goin On’, which works with or without a question mark, as if trying to make some kind of conclusion to all that’s gone before. As a statement AND a question, its fragmented sounds and blasts of horns exudes a kind of craziness that’s both hysterically funny and dangerously deranged. In this sense it represents the album as a whole, the year that birthed it, and you could say, the whole musical journey of CABARET VOLTAIRE over the decades. Normal rules do not apply. A good thing indeed.
Tracklist
01. Be Free
02. The Power (Of Their Knowledge)
03. Night Of The Jackal
04. Microscopic Flesh Fragment
05. Papa Nine Zero Delta United
06. Universal Energy
07. Vasto
08. What’s Goin’ On
Line-up
Richard H Kirk
Website
www.mute.com / https://www.facebook.com/CabaretVoltaireOfficial/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment