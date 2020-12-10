CD Review: Corey Taylor - CMFT

Artist: Corey TaylorTitle: CMFTGenre: RockRelease Date: 2nd October 2020Label: Roadrunner Records / WMGHow to start a review about the solo-album of one of the best Rock and Metal vocalists who was awarded for both of his main projects SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR many times? Let’s start with the fact that the songs were recorded by Corey Taylor and his band at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas with Jay Ruston as a producer, so you can expect high quality music.‘CMFT’ kicks off with ‘HWY 666’ and you immediately feel reminded of STONE SOUR with a Southern Rock touch, fantastic lead guitars and emotional vocals give you the idea, that this opener promises a solid Rock album. ‘Black Eyes Blue’ comes along with an emotional chorus but no worries, a cheeky off-beat main part with drums that might invite you to some headbanging, gives the song a very unique touch. ‘Samantha Gone’ somehow reminded me of a KID ROCK song and has a nice Country touch. Corey Taylor proves that he can master many genres with his voice and so he decided to hide some Punk on the album. ‘Meine Lux’ surprised me quite a bit, for it sounds something like the dawn o punk era, maybe the earlier stuff of The Ramones and it has a fantastic guitar solo.The acoustic intro of ‘Silverfish’ is a welcome alternation and somehow they should have kept the focus on acoustic in this balladesque song, instead of taking the electric guitars over. ‘Kansas’ is a solid Rock song, imagine yourself on one of the endless roads in the USA on a nice summer evening, just driving along and as the song has a catchy chorus and you might find yourself humming it or singing along. These songs are like STONE SOURS songs likely to get some radio play and this might not be a coincidence.The second part of the album is for those who like heavier music and lyrics and it kicks off with ‘Culture Head’. This song is rather aggressive but not as fast and heavy as you would expect on a SLIPKNOT album. ‘Everybody Dies On My Birthday’ reminds me of the era when Skate-Punk became nearly mainstream and some people might call it Modern Punk combined with solid Rock structures and once more a brilliant guitar solo. Corey Taylor masters the genre without effort and you can be sure that a live version will see the crowd going wild. ‘The Maria Fire’ let’s you catch some breath is more prone to what you might call Rock-Lounge-Music.‘Home’ is a pure and simple song, a piano, strings and Corey’s clear voice. Sounds simple but you might find goose bumps on your skin. If you read the album credits, you’ll find out, that Corey played the piano himself. ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ might nor be everybody’s cup of tea, as it is a sharp contrast to the Rock prone songs you heard so far. Rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie are supporting Corey and he comes along with the fast speech prone vocals we know from SLIPKONTS releases. ‘European Tour Bus Bathroom Song’ is a rough Rock song, that sees you off.‘CMFT’ (“Corey Mother Fucking Taylor”) is a solid Rock album with some experimental features and Corey proves he can master every genre he chose to include on the album coming to vocals, a good album but an outstanding one and I’m sure that is, what Taylor wanted to make, for we know, he of all people knows how to make an outstanding album with SLIPKNOT or with STONE SOUR.01. HWY 66602. Black Eyes Blue03. Samantha Gone04. Meine Lux05. Halfway Down06. Silverfish07. Kansas08. Culture Head09. Everybody Dies On My Birthday10. The Maria Fire11. Home12. CMFT Must Be Stopped feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie13. European Tour Bus Bathroom SongCorey Taylor – VocalsChristian Martucci – GuitarZach Throne – GuitarJason Christopher – BassDustin Robert – Drumshttp://www.thecoreytaylor.com/Music: 7Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10