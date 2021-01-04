Latest Raffles
CD Review: Blind Guardian - Imaginations From The Other Side (25th Anniversary Edition)
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Blind Guardian
Title: Imaginations From The Other Side (25th Anniversary Edition)
Genre: Power Metal
Release Date: 11th December 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
25 years already? I vividly remember the days when my brother and I listened to this record over and over again. If I remember it correctly the first Metal bands I listened to were METALLICA and BLIND GUARDIAN (playing Zelda on my Super Nintendo while listening to BLIND GUARDIAN is one of the memories that are forever connected to each other). I was still 14 years old when this came out so this helped to socialize me into the bull-headed Heavy Metal enthusiast I am today. To be honest: this is also my all-time favourite record of Hans and his guys. Why? Because of sensational epics like ‘The Script for my Requiem’, ‘Mordred’s Song’ and BLIND GUARDIAN’s roughest song ‘I’m Alive’. Btw, the beginning staccato riff of ‘The Script for my Requiem’ has an ICED EARTH feel to it.
This fine 25th Anniversary Edition includes nine live tracks, ten Remixes, a 2018 mix of ‘System’s Failing’, nine instrumentals, four demos and an orchestral version of ‘A Past and Future Secret’. This should be enough to satisfy any fan of Krefeld’s best. After listening to different stuff and going full circle with this one , once again, realize that this is one of the best metal bands on this planet and all the fame and status surrounding BLIND GUARDIAN is well deserved. So if there is a Metal head out there that is not aware of this band: CHECK THIS OUT NOW!
Tracklist
1-01. Imaginations From The Other Side (Live)
1-02. I’m Alive (Live)
1-03. A Past And Future Secret (Live)
1-04. The Script For My Requiem (Live)
1-05. Mordred’s Song (Live)
1-06. Born In A Mourning Hall (Live)
1-07. Bright Eyes (Live)
1-08. Another Holy War (Live)
1-09. And The Story Ends (Live)
2-01. Imaginations From The Other Side (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-02. I’m Alive (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-03. A Past And Future Secret (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-04. The Script For My Requiem (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-05. Mordred’s Song (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-06. Born In A Mourning Hall (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-07. Bright Eyes (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-08. Another Holy War (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-09. And The Story Ends (2012 Remix and Remaster)
2-10. The Wizard (2018 Remix and Remaster)
2-11. System’s Failing (2018 Mix)
3-01. Imaginations From The Other Side (Instrumental)
3-02. I’m Alive (Instrumental)
3-03. I’m Alive (Instrumental)
3-04. The Script For My Requiem (Instrumental)
3-05. Mordred’s Song (Instrumental)
3-06. Born In A Mourning Hall (Instrumental)
3-07. Bright Eyes (Instrumental)
3-08. Another Holy War (Instrumental)
3-09. And The Story Ends (Instrumental)
3-10. Imaginations From The Other Side (Demo)
3-11. I’m Alive (Demo)
3-12. A Past And Future Secret (Demo)
3-13. The Script For My Requiem (Demo)
3-14. A Past And Future Secret (Orchestral version)
Line-up
Hans Kürsch – Vocals
André Olbrich – Guitars
Marcus Siepen – Guitars
Frederik Ehmke – Drums
Barend Courbois – Bass
Website
https://www.blind-guardian.com / https://www.facebook.com/blindguardian
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
