CD Review: Evangelist - Ad Mortem Festinamus

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Black Soul Horde - Land Of Demise
- CD Review: 10 Code - Ride
- CD Review: Exarsis - Sentenced To Life
- CD Review: Peculiar Three - Leap Of Faith
- CD Review: Arawn - Odkazy Doby
- CD Review: Stam1na - Elokuutio
- Interview: Imperative Reaction - December 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tom Rothschild (bass) from Skywalker
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tom Noir from October Noir
- CD Review: Tom And His Computer - Future Ruins
- CD Review: Stormhunter - Ready for Boarding
- CD Review: Bog Wizard - From the Mire
- CD Review: Crippled Black Phoenix - Ellengaest
- CD Review: Thrillsville - Say Goodbye To The Light
- CD Review: Grace Solero - Lucid Dream
- Interview: Arsine Tibé - December 2020
- CD Review: Ashbürn - You Can Not Kill What Can Never Die
- CD Review: Ashes of Ares - Throne of Iniquity
- CD Review: Amongst the Ashes - Agonizing Awakening
- CD Review: Possessed Steel - Aedris
Latest News
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
.
CD Review: Evangelist - Ad Mortem Festinamus
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Evangelist
Title: Ad Mortem Festinamus
Genre: Epic Doom Metal
Release Date: 18th December 2020
Label: self-released
Album Review
Poland is one of the countries I seldom have on the radar when it comes to heavy music. EVANGELIST is proof that I better make up my mind when it comes to that. EVANGELIST is a band that likes to remain anonymous when it comes to single musicians. EVANGELIST formed in 2008 and the guys hail from Krakow, Poland. So, these mysterious guys decided to remain unnamed and play kick-ass Epic Doom Metal, slow, beautiful Epic Doom Metal. There is not much else to say to be honest, I never saw them life and I have no tales to tell about these guys aside from the stuff they released so far: three LPs, two singles, one split and this EP I am listening to right now. Some of the musicians are involved in the Epic Doom band MONASTERIUM. Check this out and support these dudes.
Tracklist
01. Perceval
02. Anubis (On the Onyx Throne of Death)
03. The Puritan
04. Pale Lady of Mercy
05. Towards the End
06. Mystification (Manilla Road cover)
Line-up
Anonymus - Guitars, Bass, Drums, Vocals
Website
https://evangelistdoom.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/evangelistmetal
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment