CD Review: Evangelist - Ad Mortem Festinamus

Details
evangelist admortemfestinamus
Artist: Evangelist
Title: Ad Mortem Festinamus
Genre: Epic Doom Metal
Release Date: 18th December 2020
Label: self-released


Album Review

Poland is one of the countries I seldom have on the radar when it comes to heavy music. EVANGELIST is proof that I better make up my mind when it comes to that. EVANGELIST is a band that likes to remain anonymous when it comes to single musicians. EVANGELIST formed in 2008 and the guys hail from Krakow, Poland. So, these mysterious guys decided to remain unnamed and play kick-ass Epic Doom Metal, slow, beautiful Epic Doom Metal. There is not much else to say to be honest, I never saw them life and I have no tales to tell about these guys aside from the stuff they released so far: three LPs, two singles, one split and this EP I am listening to right now. Some of the musicians are involved in the Epic Doom band MONASTERIUM. Check this out and support these dudes.


Tracklist

01. Perceval
02. Anubis (On the Onyx Throne of Death)
03. The Puritan
04. Pale Lady of Mercy
05. Towards the End
06. Mystification (Manilla Road cover)


Line-up

Anonymus - Guitars, Bass, Drums, Vocals


Website

https://evangelistdoom.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/evangelistmetal


Cover Picture

evangelist admortemfestinamus


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10


