CD Review: Evangelist - Ad Mortem Festinamus

Artist: EvangelistTitle: Ad Mortem FestinamusGenre: Epic Doom MetalRelease Date: 18th December 2020Label: self-releasedPoland is one of the countries I seldom have on the radar when it comes to heavy music. EVANGELIST is proof that I better make up my mind when it comes to that. EVANGELIST is a band that likes to remain anonymous when it comes to single musicians. EVANGELIST formed in 2008 and the guys hail from Krakow, Poland. So, these mysterious guys decided to remain unnamed and play kick-ass Epic Doom Metal, slow, beautiful Epic Doom Metal. There is not much else to say to be honest, I never saw them life and I have no tales to tell about these guys aside from the stuff they released so far: three LPs, two singles, one split and this EP I am listening to right now. Some of the musicians are involved in the Epic Doom band MONASTERIUM. Check this out and support these dudes.01. Perceval02. Anubis (On the Onyx Throne of Death)03. The Puritan04. Pale Lady of Mercy05. Towards the End06. Mystification (Manilla Road cover)Anonymus - Guitars, Bass, Drums, Vocalshttps://evangelistdoom.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/evangelistmetalMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10