CD Review: Dream Theater - Distant Memories (Live In London)

Artist: Dream TheaterTitle: Distant Memories (Live In London)Genre: Progressive RockRelease Date: 27th November 2020Label: Inside Out MusicI’m not sure what I’ve done to deserve this. Perhaps in a past-life I stepped on too many snails, or I was mean and cruel to small children. Perhaps I’m simply unlucky, and not cursed at all, and this is just one of those things that happens, right in the middle of a global pandemic on the third national lockdown having given up alcohol and fast running out of chocolate biscuits. Whatever. The fact is, here is my burden, good people. My Herculean labour. To review an album by American Prog-Rock juggernauts DREAM THEATER (and not to cringe at that trans-Atlantic spelling horror).But it’s not just a review. It’s a review of a live album. And my feelings on live albums are well documented. These products tend to be over-produced, with the fake high-pitched screams of the adoring crowd aurally photo-shopped into some bizarre kettle-hiss, and all the drama, the lights, smells, camaraderie, and euphoria of a live show, whittled away into something one dimensional and ultimately frustrating. Because you weren’t there. And you aren’t now. As you play it in your headphones in Aldi, or while waiting at the traffic lights on the way to pick up little Merlina from school. Is this live album any different then? Have DREAM THEATER bucked the trend of crap, lifeless, one dimensional live albums? No. They most certainly have not.But it’s not just a review of a live album. Because clearly the punishment must run deeper, for whatever my past sins may entail. It’s a TRIPLE live album. That’s about 96 hours of music with titles such as ‘In The Presence Of Enemies Part1’, where whole lifetimes can go by before a song even starts, or a guitar solo can test the very boundaries of space, time, and sanity. An acquaintance of mine, who happens to be very much up on the whole Prog-Rock scene, and a bit of a litmus test for what is and isn’t worthy within the genre, told me that DREAM THEATER represented - and I quote - “guitar wanking”. But having listening to the simply never-ending horror of a triple live album by this band, I have to disagree with him. To categorise self-love as something so boringly banal, and tediously pointless is to denigrate a whole world of happy masturbaters to a life of sensual indifference and bland floor gazing.I’m fully aware of two things here. First, DREAM THEATER have sold a lot of records. But then so did NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK and nobody likes them now, do they? And second, fans of DREAM THEATER won’t be reading this. They will already have purchased this album, and set aside the next ten years to plough through it with fevered brow and eyes closed in ‘bass-players face’ ecstasy. So, no-one will be offended by this will they? And we can all just get back to what we enjoy doing the most….CD101. Untethered Angel02. A Nightmare To Remember03. Fall Into The Light04. Barstool Warrior05. In The Presence Of Enemies Part106. Pale Blue DotCD201. Scenes Live Intro02. Scene One: Regression03. Scene Two: 1. Overture 192804. Scene Two: 2. Strange Déjà vu05. Scene Three: 1. Through My Words06. Scene Three: 2. Fatal Tragedy07. Scene Four: Beyond This Life08. Scene Five: Through Her EyesCD301. Scene Six: Home02. Scene Seven: 1. The Dance Of Eternity03. Scene Seven: 2. One Last Time04. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On05. Scene Nine: Finally Free06. At Wit’s End07. Paralyzed (Bonus Track)James LaBrie – VocalsJohn Petrucci – GuitarJordan Rudess – KeyboardsJohn Myung – BassMiki Mangini – Drumshttps://dreamtheater.net / https://www.facebook.com/dreamtheaterMusic: 4Sound: 2Total: 3 / 10