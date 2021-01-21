Latest Raffles

CD Review: Dead Daisies, The - Holy Ground

Details
thedeaddaisies holyground
Artist: The Dead Daisies
Title: Holy Ground
Genre: Hard Rock
Release Date: 22nd January 2021
Label: SPV


Album Review

The DEAD DAISIES started out as an Australian / American Rock band in 2012, things changed quite a bit since then. Many changes in the line-up resulted in the band becoming some kind of supergroup over the years, now consisting only of very famous musicians like Glen Hughes (ex-DEEP PURPLE) on vocals or Deen Castronovo (ex-JOURNEY) on drums and Dough Aldritch on Guitars (ex-WHITESNAKE, ex-DIO, REVOLUTION SAINTS). Of course, these guys play classic Hard Rock that breathes, eats and drinks the spirit of the golden days of Rock.

Hughes sings like he is barely in his 40s, making much younger vocalists jealous as fuck. The whole sound is based around Hughes voice without vanishing in the background. The perfect way to describe this kinda music is a term that has been overused for years but I will say it anyway: Timeless! The press-text is a genuine one but one thing has got a bad taste: the announcement of the tour with Foreigner and Judas Priest seems a bit premature (I would love to see this line-up but 2021 is unlikely). If you like the classics, the heroes and the myth’s you should spent some time with this record, it is great fun!


Tracklist

01. Holy Ground (Shake the Memory)
02. Like No Other (Bassline)
03. Come Alive
04. Bustle And Flow
05. My Fate
06. Chosen and Justified
07. Saving Grace
08. Unspoken
09. 30 Days In The Hole
10. Righteous Days
11. Far Away


Line-up

Glenn Hughes – Bass, Vocals
Dough Aldritch – Guitars
Deen Castronovo – Drums
David Lowy – Guitars


Website

https://thedeaddaisies.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheDeadDaisies


Cover Picture

thedeaddaisies holyground


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




