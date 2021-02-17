CD Review: Blitzkrieg - A Time Of Changes (Reissue)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: SCALD - There flies our Wail!
- CD Review: A Projection - Darwin’s Eden
- CD Review: Epica - The Solace System
- CD Review: Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
- Single Review: Tezura - Stray Alone
- CD Review: Wax Mekanix - Mobocracy
- CD Review: Briton Rites - Occulte Fantastique
- CD Review: Mastord - To Whom Bow Even The Trees
- CD Review: Extinction - The Apocalypse Mark
- CD Review: Castellica - Moment of Glory
- CD Review: Black Revelation - Demon
- CD Review: Jacob’s Fall - The War We Miss
- CD Review: Power Game - The Lockdown Tapes
- CD Review: Detritus - Myths
- CD Review: Coronary - Sinbad
- CD Review: War Cloud - Chain Gang EP
- CD Review: Vainerz - Tendency
- CD Review: Therion - Leviathan
- CD Review: Appalooza - The Holy of Holies
- CD Review: Pagandom - Ashes
Latest News
- DARTAGNAN - New album “Feuer & Flamme” & Online Concert
- PET SHOP BOYS - Have to postpone their “Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live” Tour again.
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
- THIS MORN’ OMNIA - Announce new album “The Roots of Saraswati” and release first single “1.000 Cuts (Lingh Chi)”
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Announce new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release first single “The 8th President”
- SCHILLER - Releases new studio album “Summer in Berlin” on February 12, 2021 in different configurations via Sony Music
- GARY NEWMAN - New studio album “Intruder” on May 21, 2021
- EISBRECHER - New album “Liebe Macht Monster” announced for March 12th - first single “FAKK” is already out today
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
.
CD Review: Blitzkrieg - A Time Of Changes (Reissue)
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Blitzkrieg
Title: A Time Of Changes (Reissue)
Genre: Heavy Metal / NWOBHM
Release Date: 26th February 2021
Label: High Roller Records
Album Review
First off to set things straight: BLITZKRIEG is a NWOBHM band that is not in any way associated with nationalism, right wing politics, racism or other bullshit I would not even put up with if I would be paid a fucking heap of money! BLITZKRIEG was formed in 1980, originally the band was named SPLIT IMAGE and was fronted by Sarah Aldwinkle but after a change of vocalists the band was renamed BLITZKRIEG. The band had broken up for about three years but was very much alive ever since (‘A Time Of Changes’ being the first of ten LPs). Brian Ross and his band have earned their status in Heavy Metal history, slowly and steady without ever giving up or slowing down.
Ross is also the vocalist for NWOBHM band SATAN, also active since the early 1980s and four LP strong. Style-wise this is rooted in the sound 0f the late 79s and early 80s, melody-driven yet influenced by the DIY attitude and cockiness of the British Punk scene. The riff forgery of Procter and Sirotto still amazes to this day, the rhythmic superstructure build by Moore and Taylor is essential to the band’s sound but the star of BLITZKRIEG is and was Brian Ross. Ross’ voice is capable of deep and rather bass-heavy tunes but he can also sing quite clear and high if need be. If you never encountered BLITZKRIEG, now is the time to check them out despite their name.
Tracklist
01. Ragnarok
02. Inferno
03. Blitzkrieg
04. Pull the Trigger
05. Armageddon
06. Take a Look Around
07. Hell to Pay
08. Vikings
09. A Time of Changes
10. Saviour
11. Buried Alive (BONUS)
12. Blitzkrieg (BONUS)
13. Inferno (BONUS)
Line-up
Brian Ross – Vocals
Mick Procter – Guitar
Jim Sieroto – Guitar
Mick Moore – Bass Guitar
Sean Taylor – Drums
Website
https://www.blitzkrieg-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/BlitzkriegUK
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment