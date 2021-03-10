Latest Raffles
Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
CD Review: Enforcer - Live By Fire II
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Enforcer
Title: Live By Fire II
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 19th March 2021
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
Sometimes your own personal taste and the ways it changes over the years is a strange thing but maybe, yeah maybe in my case it is one of the things about myself that show me what evolution I underwent since 2013. When I started to review heavy music, I was not a big fan of ENFORCER, their records before ‘From Beyond’ did not impress me as much as the rest of the world where ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Death By Fire’ were critically acclaimed, hyped even to be honest. Then came a long break from writing and then came the online game Rocket League. My Brother and me played that game hours on end, day and night and as soon as we discovered that we play better when listening to music in the background we became REALLY good. It was at that time we began to listen to ENFORCER’s ‘From Beyond’ quite often while becoming great pilots of our Rocket League Vehicles.
Thus, my love for this band was born and I do love them ever since. ‘Live by Fire II’ is, just like Rocket League, one hell of a ride and the bands second live record to date. The quality of this live record is really awesome, normally I am not a big fan of live albums as they often did disappoint me but this carries the live gig feeling in an almost palpable way, if you close your eyes you can almost smell the dry ice, sweat and stale beer that turns the floor of the venue into a sticky mess. Sound-wise there is nothing to bitch about here: the riffs are epic; the drums keep the pace and Olof’s voice is a heavy metal epiphany. I don’t understand the beef some people had with the material of ‘Zenith’, if it did not convince you on the studio album it surely will do so once you hear songs like ‘Zenith Of The Black Sun’ or ‘One Thousand Years Of Darkness’ live. So, Folks you know what to do on the 19th of March: Buy this!
Tracklist
01. Die For The Devil
02. Searching For You
03. Undying Evil
04. From Beyond
05. Bells Of Hades + Death Rides This Night
06. Zenith Of The Black Sun
07. Live For The Night
08. Mesmerized By Fire
09. One Thousand Years Of Darkness
10. Guitar Solo + City Lights Jam
11. Scream Of The Savage
12. Drum Solo
13. Run For Your Life
14. Take Me Out Of This Nightmare
15. Destroyer
16. Katana
17. Midnight Vice
Line-up
Olof Wikstrand - Vocals, guitar
Jonas Wikstrand - Drums, piano, keyboard
Tobias Lindqvist - Bass
Jonathan Nordwall - Guitar
https://enforcer.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/enforcerofficial
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
